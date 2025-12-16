The Global Debt Spiral: Why the Financial System Cannot Survive

Dr. Sircus shares a rare and deeply personal reflection on economics, debt, and the coming financial reckoning — a subject he has studied and anticipated for over 20 years.

In this video, he explains why the modern financial system is not built on money, but on debt, and why that debt now behaves like gravity, pulling the global economy into a dangerous spiral.

You’ll hear:

How the U.S. added over one trillion dollars in debt in just weeks

Why all money today is created through debt

How central banks and governments use debt to pay debt

Why defaults are rising across mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and commercial real estate

What happens when confidence breaks and bank runs begin

Why most people will be caught completely off guard

Dr. Sircus also shares a striking personal story from 50 years ago — illustrating how the same debt trick used by banks today has quietly scaled up to a global level.

This is not fear-based speculation.

It’s a sober warning from someone who has been watching the system decay for decades.

