The world is spinning out of control, but you would never know it if you are paying attention to the mainstream media. Insanity has become the worst of all infectious diseases, with social media spreading the infection around like wildfire. A trip to X gives one instant exposure, and it’s wild enough almost to make one stop believing in freedom of speech.

My daughter insists it has always been this way, but I said to her, “Remember the time when you were caught in a fire in the middle of the night, and smoke filled the room? Well, imagine the smoke 10 times thicker.” We are running out of runway, running low on oil, diesel, fertilizer, jet fuel, natural gas, and even in helium needed to make computer chips. Supply chains are cracking, reports of hunger are beginning, starting in Africa, of course, and will spread around the world over the next year, so we will all be tested on how strong we can be.

With the United States government hitting 40 trillion in publicly recognized debt, there is no commitment to addressing the runaway spending that has persisted for as long as anyone can remember. Nobody is telling you how exposed, how fragile, how utterly compromised your retirement savings really are right now. Not in theory. Not “over the next 20 years.” Right now. Today. Everyone is watching the wars, but almost nobody is looking at the side of the screen that actually determines whether you can retire: the plumbing of the credit system, where your pension, your 401(k), your “balanced” fund is quietly suffocating.

All of this raises a troubling question about the direction of the modern world. For all our technological progress, the persistence of violence, exploitation, and social breakdown forces us to confront how fragile our claims to civilization can be. The bad news is that at some point, the problem is going to tackle us. Unfortunately, there comes a time when there is nothing you or anyone can do, when debt saturation is reached. Sure, individuals and companies can declare bankruptcy, but can civilization? The suffering is coming on full steam, even in the richest country in the world, as banks swipe 42,000 homes from struggling Americans in just one month.

The US Government sold $524 billion of Treasury Securities

last Week. Inflation to Surpass T-Bill Yields. Brutal Bond Math!

Fifty years ago, I saw and used the fact that when you have debt, you can always pay it off with new debt, but that game eventually ends. In the end, there is an inevitable crash, some call it a doom loop of debt, and then all hell breaks loose, which has happened many times in history. No one in government today is going to rock the boat or pass judgment on its monetary lunacy, so the cake is baked and about to burn, since no one will turn off the fire.

The world’s fiat currencies are staging a kind of mass suicide versus most of the things we hope to buy going forward. All the money in the world is connected to some debt, and without a doubt, all the new money being spent is borrowed, since all the real money in the world has already been spent or spoken for.

Honest Money Has Been Bannished

A real financial crisis would start with banks refusing to lend to other banks overnight. In 2008, if this hadn’t been bailed out just days later, the entire system would have locked up, as our entire economy runs on credit.

The first thing the average guy would notice if the entire financial system entered a black hole would be that credit card transactions would have been declined. The next thing he would notice is that access to his bank and brokerage accounts was no longer available, and not long after, the financial markets would fall hard.

Businesses such as grocery retailers operate on letters of credit, which they would obviously lack in a real crisis (we have not seen anything yet) and which would prevent them from keeping their shelves stocked. Power companies also operate on letters of credit. As it all comes to a stop, there will be no credit, no banking, diminishing food supplies, and likely no power! How long can that state of affairs exist?

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