Dr.Sircus

Dr.Sircus

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KLR's avatar
KLR
15h

Is there really a statute of limitations on mass murder? If so, I am appalled!

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Ryn's avatar
Ryn
3h

Great summary of this mad world. Will the WHO, WEF, Fauci and these henchmen ever be fully exposed for their horrendous crimes. What happened to common sense. Soon my generation will be gone. The youth will never know what's it's like to have freedom of thought and speech. I know we must advance but the past 50 - 60 years have been a decent into a most horrific times for mankind. A few generations that have been distracted with illusions and humanity might be lost maybe forever.

My hope that this will all turn around is fading fast. As a Canadian I don't see any chance to enjoy much of a retirement after working hard my entire life. Medically compromised as a child with mercury and vaccines, then shunned with ME/CFS I seen through the medical industrial complex's lies for years. Thank you Dr Sircus....I've been an avid reader of yours for over 20 + years. Thank you for your sanity.

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