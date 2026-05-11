The Trump administration’s decision to drop the long-standing recommendation that newborns receive a hepatitis B vaccine within 24 hours of birth will likely lead to hundreds of additional infections among children, along with more cases of liver cancer, deaths, and millions in added health care costs, according to studies published Monday in JAMA Pediatrics. Of course, this is the biggest bullshit story anyone can imagine.

With anger and indignation, I write that it is hundreds of people in the FDA and CDC who should be drawn and quartered, given no mercy, cast into hell fires for what they have done and continue to do. I am talking about a large group of people who are wrecking all sense of civilization and mowing down the public, even babies, and they even have artificial intelligence covering their flanks. Perhaps we cannot prove, without a shadow of a doubt, the monstrosity at work here, but millions of us know in our bones what lies before us.

“Hospitals murdered patients” with remdesivir, a drug

banned from Ebola trials because of “53% kill rate.”

Dr. David Martin

Below is the Hep B story to protect newborn babies from being attacked by the mad, pediatricians, but before we get to that, know that Senator Ron Johnson recently held a Senate hearing whose title says it all: “Unmasked: How Biden Health Officials Purposely Turned a Blind Eye Toward COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Signals.”

Faced with a tsunami of vaccine injuries too large for anyone to ignore, the FDA and CDC searched for a way to dismiss it statistically. When a senior FDA analyst pointed out this obvious flaw and suggested comparing them to less toxic vaccines instead, documents show the entire FDA turned against her to suppress her findings. As a result, dozens of conditions we have all seen the COVID vaccines cause were never officially linked to them—despite the data clearly showing they were.

So we know who should be brought before military firing squads. Biden officials purposely turned their backs on the mRNA horror show and should never be forgiven. Of special note, there is only a day left before the statute of limitations runs out to indict Fauci for his crimes, though one of his assistants was just indicted. Seems like the Department of Justice loves medical monsters like Dr. Fauci.

The Gravity of Medical Insanity and of Medical Terrorism is so bad that there is little chance of building a humane civilization. Wars are bad enough, and the current ones threaten to bring down the global economy. Bad enough to plunge humanity into a dark night of hunger and starvation for lack of fertilizer. The interruption in fertilizer supplies and their key ingredients due to the war in Iran could cost up to 10 billion meals a week globally. It will hit the poorest countries hardest, according to the boss of one of the world’s biggest fertilizer producers.

The Midwestern Doctor says, “No industry, organization, or cause tasked with solving a problem will actually solve it, because the problem disappearing threatens their economic livelihood or political power. The pharmaceutical industry has perfected this model: drugs are designed to be taken perpetually rather than for a cure, side effects create demand for additional drugs, and the entire regulatory apparatus is structured to protect this status quo by suppressing affordable natural therapies like DMSO that challenge it.”

Still worse, medical wars against human populations and babies shake our belief in humanity and certainly in doctors, their medical organizations, the law, and the government. Certainly, there seems to be no limit to getting out of jail and getting away with murder cards. Lovely is not a word that most people would use to describe modern medicine and its obsession with mRNA genetic injections that were forced down billions of throats. Welcome to modern civilization, which doesn’t look particularly pretty.

CONTINUE READING ON DR. SIRCUS