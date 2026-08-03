Dr.Sircus

Dr.Sircus

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David's avatar
David
3h

Borax and Vitamin K2 in MK7 form should help prevent turning into Robocop. I take the K2 (600 micrograms)just because it's missing from food these days.

Ultra processed microwaveables, gmo produce, and even restaurants have food depleted in boron and K2. Its glyphosate. . Magnesium is depleted by drinking alcohol and using "medicines".

I also never take calcium supplements. Not needed. There's enough in the American diet. And some foods even have calcium fortified. This helps cell calcification. And for magnesium I take glycinate. 400 mg in a single pill and/or hydroxide using carbonated distilled. Thank you Dr Sircus for only teaching the truth and what really matters about health care. No germ or petrochemical nonsense.

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Gregory Howard's avatar
Gregory Howard
4h

You keep mentioning Cyclodextrin. At your recommendation I have tried to purchase them twice, and both times the order never arrived. I am out over $900.

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