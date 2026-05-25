Dr.Sircus

Dr.Sircus

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Sircus's avatar
Dr. Sircus
10h

Anyone can lie and deceive successfully and they would not even know it. Any mind can lie to itself.

Reply
Share
Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
8h

Cat Stevens sang "The First Cut Is the Deepest"

Dr. Cowan says that the heart is not a pump.

Seems that before 1920 heart disease was unknown.

People didn't die from it.

It could be a way of making other causes disappear

with the old heart attack, like the Covid shot.

Heart pump may come out of the industrial age.

Next it will be digitalized.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Dr. Sircus and others
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Mark Sircus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture