The heart as the organ of truth is not merely a poetic metaphor. It can be understood psychologically, relationally, and existentially. The heart does not simply react to facts; it reacts to congruence. It knows when being and expression are aligned and when they are divided. One of the clearest examples of this is infidelity.

The heart cannot live comfortably with deception because the heart’s deepest function is relational truth. The mind can rationalize almost anything. The mind can compartmentalize, justify, split reality into pieces, and construct entire narratives to protect itself from consequence. But the heart experiences coherence or incoherence directly. It feels alignment or fracture long before the intellect fully explains what is happening.

Infidelity is commonly misunderstood as primarily a sexual issue, but in many relationships, the deepest wound is not the sex itself. It is the fracture of truth. It is the moment when a person begins living in division. They split themselves between appearance and reality, between what is presented and what is hidden. The heart cannot tolerate this division without consequence.

We cannot be comfortable in our hearts and cannot remain at peace if we

compromise with truth. When we lie, hold back, and fail to communicate the honesty

of our feelings and thoughts in any given situation, we become uneasy in our hearts.

When a person lies deeply—especially to someone they love—they often shift out of their heart-centered presence. Their energy changes. Their openness changes. Their listening changes. Their natural coherence collapses. Something becomes subtly guarded, fragmented, performative, or absent. And the remarkable thing is that the other person frequently senses this long before they possess evidence. The body knows. The heart knows—something in the relational field changes.

This is why so many betrayed partners say:

“I felt something was wrong.”

Even before facts emerged.

This is why infidelity wounds so deeply. Something sacred in the connection is violated when one person is no longer fully present and honest. The heart detects this fracture instinctively.

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