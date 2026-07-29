Dr.Sircus

Dr.Sircus

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
16h

That big pharma drugs are even called medicines is totally crazy. These are toxic formulations that are poisonous to the body. Nevertheless, if you are a bit older and still in good health, your silly doctor will still want to prescribe several "medicines" as a preventive measure. If your body is relatively healthy, you do not need toxic drugs to keep you that way. No way do I trust big pharma for anything.

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Richard Donahue's avatar
Richard Donahue
13h

Love how it mispells words too even after they were all double checked

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