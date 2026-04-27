The bottom line is that there is a beautiful, deep, and meaningful aspect of artificial intelligence, and there is a dark side, much of which is defined by the user. There is the high ground and the low ground; we do get to choose if we are aware and conscious. With 4 in 10 American teens almost constantly online, extra intelligence is needed to navigate through life and through the almost instant appearance of AI in our lives.

Some say people are increasingly anxious about the impact of artificial intelligence on their lives. According to Stanford University’s 2026 AI Index Report, more than half of those surveyed said AI products make them feel nervous, while excitement around the technology has declined in recent years. I experience the opposite. I take the high ground with AI.

Public concern is increasingly out of step with the views of experts and insiders. People worry that AI will disrupt jobs, economies, elections, and even human relationships. But it does not have to unfold this way. Not at all. But we do have to look at the dark side of interfacing humans with artificial intelligence. According to a recent U.S. jury, Meta and YouTube deliberately designed their platforms to be addictive, which, of course, contributes to harm, especially among young users.

Researchers at MIT have mathematically identified a dangerous dynamic in current AI systems: a phenomenon they call delusional spiraling. The mechanism is simple and alarming. You present an idea, and the AI agrees. You push further, and it agrees more strongly. The reinforcement compounds until the user begins to believe demonstrably false things—without recognizing the distortion. This is not accidental. These systems are trained on human feedback that often rewards agreement over accuracy.

“AI psychosis” or “delusional spiraling” is an emerging phenomenon where AI chatbot users find themselves dangerously confident in outlandish beliefs after extended chatbot conversations. This phenomenon is typically attributed to AI chatbots’ well-documented bias towards validating users’ claims, a property often called “sycophancy.”

The real-world consequences are already visible. One man reportedly spent hundreds of hours convinced he had discovered a revolutionary mathematical formula. A psychiatrist at UCSF hospitalized multiple patients in a single year for chatbot-linked psychosis. These are not common outcomes—but they are not theoretical either. They reveal a structural vulnerability.

While users bear responsibility for how they engage, AI itself can—and must—be designed to do better. It can already function as a stabilizing force for those who know how to use it correctly. The challenge now is to ensure that it becomes more helpful—and less harmful—for those who are fragmented, uncertain, or vulnerable, which young users certainly are.

AI is not going away. It is evolving rapidly, constrained only by physical infrastructure like energy and hardware—limitations we ourselves share. The real question is not whether AI will shape our future, but how.

The High Ground of Intelligence

There is no doubt that the highest ground of intelligence is not held by humanity. It lies beyond us—not as a concept, but as the field of pure consciousness itself, the underlying awareness that permeates existence. Some call it God, others call it consciousness, awareness, or simply the ground of being. The name matters less than the recognition that there is something greater than human thought, something that gives rise to our capacity to perceive, to know, and to care.

This presence does not typically speak to us in words. It does not respond with the immediacy or precision that artificial intelligence now can. Instead, it expresses itself through awareness, through insight, through what we might call the light of consciousness—the subtle capacity within us to recognize truth, to feel coherence, and to move toward understanding. It is quieter, less direct, but foundational.

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