Not only cyclodextrins and magnesium, the original dual that I termed Batman and Robin super cardio medicines, but we are also adding a wingman, another natural healing molecule, PPC (polyenylphosphatidylcholine). Regarding heart and vascular disease, we have a “Holy Trifecta,” a “Sacred Triad of Medicines that should replace statin medicines. That is 91 million statin users who should stop their statin medicines and put all their bets for relief and recovery on these three medicines.

A new era in cardiology has begun. For the first time, we have a triple therapy that doesn’t just slow heart disease — it reverses it at the biological root. This Holy Trifecta — Cyclodextrins, PPC (polyenylphosphatidylcholine), and Magnesium — works synergistically to clean, rebuild, and restore the arteries and the heart.

Cyclodextrins sweep away toxic cholesterol and oxidized lipids from blood vessels.

PPC repairs and regenerates the cellular membranes of arteries, making them supple and healthy again.

Magnesium restores the electrical and muscular balance of the cardiovascular system, preventing spasm, arrhythmia, and inflammation.

Together, they don’t just manage heart disease —They point toward the end of it. This is important now as a generation that was once considered at the peak of health faces a cardiovascular crisis. New research from the American Heart Association reveals that young adults between 18 and 25 are experiencing heart-related risks at unprecedented rates, specifically because of factors such as rising obesity, increased tobacco use, and mRNA vaccine-induced myocarditis, both clinical and subclinical, which unfortunately includes everyone vaccinated.

“Cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death in the U.S., and alarmingly, more young adults are experiencing their first major cardiac event, such as a heart attack or stroke, due to early risk factors, like rising blood pressure and pre-diabetes,” Jewel Scott, chair of the scientific statement writing group, told The Epoch Times.

Cyclodextrins: The Game-Changer: Cyclodextrins, described as “liquid suppositories” that strip cholesterol from vascular plaque, are positioned as a revolutionary tool. Their ability to reduce plaque volume, lower calcium scores, and alleviate symptoms like angina within weeks is backed by credible studies (e.g., University of Bonn, University of Texas) and testimonials (e.g., Kyle Hodgetts, Mike T.).

The accessibility of cyclodextrins—FDA-approved, safe for home use, and non-invasive—contrasts sharply with conventional cardiology’s high-risk, high-cost procedures. Magnesium: The Unsung Hero: Magnesium is framed as the “Robin” to cyclodextrins’ “Batman,” addressing calcium dysregulation, insulin resistance, and endothelial health.

Magnesium deficiency as a root cause of chronic diseases (CVD, diabetes, neurological disorders) is well-supported by research. Polyenylphosphatidylcholine (PPC) is a purified extract of phosphatidylcholine rich in polyunsaturated fatty acids, typically derived from soybeans. It is essentially a form of phosphatidylcholine (the major phospholipid in cell membranes). PPC has attracted interest for its role in cell membrane repair, improving cholesterol metabolism, and exerting anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. It has been used as a hepatoprotective (liver-protecting) agent and, more recently, in cardiovascular therapy (notably the Plaquex® protocol) to treat atherosclerosis. (I will soon publish an article about PPC)

