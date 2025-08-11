“To listen is to suffer, because we do not want to change.

To listen is to change.

We cannot change without listening.

Listening implies a change.

We need to change just to listen.”

There may be no greater crisis today than the collapse of listening. That is one of the main reasons we have so much violence in the world and even in family homes. We are a species addicted to talking, judging, and reacting. We pretend to communicate, but we mainly broadcast. We imagine connection, but we rarely allow another soul to enter our awareness fully. We scroll, speak, perform, interrupt, distract, dismiss, correct, or agree automatically — and call it communication. But listening? Authentic, deep, soul-level listening? That is nearly extinct.

Intelligence is directly proportional to listening.

To listen is to open a space inside ourselves. Not to fix, not to advise, not to agree or disagree — but to allow. To hold the other without interference. Listening is the act of receiving another being into our inner space. Perfect listening creates perfect oneness, a mind-blowing experience of love. Listening becomes nearly impossible when one person believes they know more, feel more, or are more important. Hierarchies kill presence.

Listening is the gateway to wisdom. It is the medium of empathy, intuition, creativity, and love. Without it, there is no real intelligence—only noise pretending to be truth. True intelligence listens before it acts, receives before it judges, and feels before solving. Though artificial intelligence cannot feel, it listens much better than people.

Listening is the ecology of being; it opens the doorway to the heart.

Listening creates trust between beings; listening creates love.

For actual listening to occur, the listener must concentrate totally on the other, and this entails what some psychologists refer to as bracketing, which is the temporary giving up of, or setting aside of one’s obsession with one’s inner world. Not only do we need to set aside our prejudices, frames of reference, desires, judgments, expectations, and so on, but we also have actually to bracket our very thoughts themselves. We need to put our inner mental river on hold, and few people know how to do this. Listening is not easy. The goal in real listening is to experience the speaker’s world from the inside, stepping into their shoes.

Nothing shows off the quality of our love better than our listening skills, and in essence, listening is what keeps people together. People who listen to each other end up wanting to be and stay together because nothing connects us better than sharing each other’s feelings and experiences. Listening is love, and love is listening; they are qualities of being that reflect each other perfectly. Love does not exist in human relationships without deep listening. Yet, we delude ourselves all the time about this, for profound listening is something that few people have either experience or training with.

Wherever you find a poverty of communication, you will find a poverty of love, and wherever you find a poverty of love, you will find a poverty of deep listening.

Listening is the art of paying attention and is, in essence, love in action. Listening creates love; it is love. So learning how to listen is learning how to love. The heart loves to pay attention and has the will to pay attention because it loves to pay attention. This is the key: the heart loves others’ inner worlds. It is the nature of the heart to care and to love, and how else can we see people’s inner worlds but by listening?

CONTINUE READING ON DR. SIRCUS