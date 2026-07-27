The medical establishment has been lying to you about plaque. They tell you it is a “lipid accumulation” problem. They tell you that as long as you take your statin, you are “stabilizing” the plaque. They could not be more wrong.

They are lying because they are ignoring the fundamental pathology of the immune system. They are ignoring efferocytosis. Mainstream cardiology obsesses over slowing plaque. They talk about “stabilizing” the lipid core. They have absolutely no concept of efferocytosis enhancement—the process of actually cleaning up the cellular “trash” left behind by the disease. Efferocytosis enhancement is one of the master key mechanisms for why Natural Cardiology works when mainstream cardiologists fail.

The Efferocytosis Failure: Why Conventional Medicine Can’t Clean Up the Mess

In a healthy vascular system, the body is a self-cleaning machine. When cells in your arterial wall die, they don’t just sit there. They are identified, engulfed, and “eaten” by specialized immune cells called macrophages. This process of clearing away dead cells and debris is called efferocytosis (from the Latin efferre, meaning “to carry to the grave”).

In patients with atherosclerosis, this process is broken. The macrophages arrive at the plaque site, become overwhelmed by cholesterol crystals, and essentially “choke” on the debris. They become “foam cells”—dying, bloated, pro-inflammatory shells that stick to the arterial wall, signaling more inflammation and more plaque buildup.

Mainstream cardiology ignores this. They give you a statin, which might lower your LDL, but it does absolutely nothing to help your macrophages perform their job. It does nothing to turn the “Crisis Factory” back into a functional, clean arterial wall.

Cyclodextrins are Efferocytosis Accelerators. This is one of HPβCD’s brilliant mechanisms. It doesn’t just “lower LDL”—it acts as the biochemical helper that allows your macrophages to get back to work.

The Cholesterol “Strip-Mining”: By solubilizing the cholesterol crystals that are physically choking the macrophage, cyclodextrins restore the cell’s internal environment. Macrophage Reprogramming: When you strip those crystals out, the macrophage stops being a pro-inflammatory “foam cell.” It is “reprogrammed” via LXR agonism. It regains its ability to move, to phagocytose, and to clear the arterial wall of the debris that forms the plaque. Active Regression: This is the difference between “slowing down the fire” and “actually removing the embers.” By enhancing efferocytosis, the body can finally carry the necrotic plaque debris to the grave and out of your system.

When we write about this, we frame it as the ultimate failure of the statin era. Patients are paying billions for drugs that don’t clean the room. We are using a molecule that teaches the body how to be clean again. Cardiology has been obsessed with ‘lipid levels’ while one of the real problems is ‘macrophage dysfunction.’ You cannot cure atherosclerosis if your body doesn’t know how to take out the trash.”

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