When we think of enemies to humanity, we often imagine tyrants, pandemics, or wars. But none of these could last without the steady hand of an institution that feeds and normalizes them. The press was meant to be the watchdog of democracy, a beacon of truth, and a check on power. Today, it has become the opposite: a megaphone for the powerful, a manipulator of perception, and a master of distraction. By controlling the narrative, the mainstream press manufactures consent, buries inconvenient facts, and ensures that citizens remain spectators rather than participants in their own destiny.

The danger of the press is not only in what it says, but in what it refuses to say. Selective silence is the most insidious form of censorship. A war crime unreported is, in the public mind, a war crime that never happened. A cure unmentioned might as well not exist. A question never raised dies before it can spark thought. A government killing its own people never questioned in the press.

“If we hadn’t won this election we would have all been vaxxed

to death and censored so no one could hear our dying screams.”

Mike Benz on “X”

Instead of truth, we are fed lies, propaganda, and when it comes to medicine, the press murders people without a second thought. Fear is their greatest weapon. The press thrives on anxiety, amplifying crises, predicting collapse, and then pointing to authority as the only savior. A fearful population is an obedient population. Look what the press did with COVID.

The medical-industrial sector pretty much owns the press; thus, it is the media that props up medical and pharmaceutical terrorism. Hitler would envy the propaganda machine we now have barking out misinformation so many times a day that it’s enough to make anyone sick.

Together, they form a single beast: the media as megaphone, the pharmaceutical sector as master. It is this unholy alliance that props up what can only be called medical and pharmaceutical terrorism.

Hitler would envy today’s propaganda machine. He had Goebbels and a radio. We now have 24/7 global news networks, social media algorithms, and a pharmaceutical sector with trillions to spend. The message is repeated so many times a day, in so many ways, that the average person no longer thinks for themselves. They only echo what they have heard.

The press no longer informs; it engineers consent. Stories are not reported to reveal truth but to shape belief and behavior. This is why medical dissenters are demonized, alternative therapies are buried, and entire nations can be branded heroes or villains overnight. It’s an open war in the press against Kennedy, the only man alive willing to confront the status quo that has Americans sick and dying at unprecedented rates. However, a man in a white coat says something on CNN, and it is gospel. A dissenting doctor says the opposite, and it is disinformation, worthy of censorship.

