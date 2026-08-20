Dr.Sircus

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Ian's avatar
Ian
15h

Brilliant article that should be required reading for every doctor. Thank you.

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Craig Outhwaite's avatar
Craig Outhwaite
14h

There are some strong allies to this message. In in recent Primal Podcast interview with Morley Robbins (YT): The Mineral Disaster Making People Sick [Iodine, Magnesium, Copper] Morley pointed to the book Drug Muggers by Suzy Cohen, which explores the many categories of mainstream drugs which deplete Mg: https://suzycohen.com/articles/magnesium-2/

Also, Morley shows a graphic (around 5 min mark) which demonstrates the upstream role of copper in controlling iron and Mg, interesting viewing: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_J50qcP_QP4

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