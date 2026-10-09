Dr.Sircus

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Wild Flower 🐝's avatar
Wild Flower 🐝
Oct 9

So good! Enjoyed this contribution immensely. Great writing.

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Tracy Kolenchuk's avatar
Tracy Kolenchuk
Oct 9

Touch is community. There are six domains of illness causes: diet, body, mind, spirits, communities and environments. Deficiencies, excesses, and disharmony in any domain can lead to illness. Adults are less dependent on community than babies, but it is still critical to health. Being rejected by our community can bring illness and death. Being accepted can cure.

To your health Tracy

Author: A New Theory of Cure

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