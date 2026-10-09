There are forms of medicine so simple that modern medicine almost ceases to recognize them as medicine: a hand on a frightened child’s back, a baby resting against the warmth of a mother’s chest, a father holding a feverish child through the night, a hug after fear, a gentle hand on the forehead, the quiet reassurance of physical presence.

None of these comes in a bottle. None requires a patent. None can be billed as a procedure, yet Reiki, which I define as healing pure touch, is used in more hospitals. Touch enters the nervous system immediately. One of the strongest lines in Humane Pediatrics was simply, “To touch is to be human.”

Biological touch hunger is real. Infants need more than food and cleanliness; they need holding, warmth, eye contact, soothing, and responsive human contact for normal development. Historical orphanage observations were horrifying: in the early 1900s, some institutions with adequate feeding and hygiene still saw extraordinarily high infant mortality when children received minimal physical and emotional contact. René Spitz later documented the profound developmental collapse he called hospitalism in institutionalized children deprived of consistent nurturing.

The biological lesson, however, is powerful: touch is not a luxury for an infant. It is part of the developmental environment the nervous system expects to grow. Harry Harlow’s primate work reinforced the same principle by showing the extraordinary importance of contact comfort to infant attachment and development. Harlow was an American psychologist at the University of Wisconsin who became famous in the 1950s and 1960s for experiments on infant rhesus monkeys.

Touch is medicine only when it is safe, welcome, and appropriate. Forced affection is not affection, and touch that ignores the child is not humane touch. The first act of healing is still listening. Sometimes we listen with our ears, and sometimes we listen with our hands.

A newborn enters the world through touch. Before language, before philosophy, before conscious reasoning, there is warmth, pressure, movement, heartbeat, voice, smell, and skin. Touch is among the earliest ways a baby discovers a fundamental truth: Am I safe here? The infant cannot understand the sentence “You are safe,” but the infant can experience safety. Warmth communicates it.

Being held communicates it. A familiar heartbeat communicates it. A parent responding to distress communicates it. The nervous system is listening long before the intellect knows what listening means. This is why the medicine of touch belongs naturally beside everything we have been discussing about building the child. Nutrition builds tissue.

Humane Pediatrics described children who may appear calm while living internally in a heightened state of arousal, and it emphasized how ordinary sensory environments can become difficult when sounds, light, smells, movement, and touch arrive without adequate filtering. That observation points to something much larger than autism.

Every nervous system has thresholds. Too much noise, too much fear, too much stimulation, too little sleep, too much pain, or too little security can push a child into a state where the world no longer feels safe. Behavior may change before adults understand why. The child may become irritable, withdrawn, hyperactive, aggressive, clingy, unable to sleep, or unable to settle, and medicine may begin looking for a disorder when what the child needs is regulation. Take a one-month-old baby, in all its innocence, hold it down and attack it with multiple vaccines, and you get what one should expect. Violence of any type does not sit well with babies.

A calm adult nervous system can help regulate a distressed child’s nervous system. That is one of parenting’s profound biological functions. The child borrows our calm. Anyone who has held a crying infant knows this without needing a medical degree. The baby is screaming; we bring the child against our chest; we rock gently; our breathing slows; our voice drops; and gradually the child softens.

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