Dr.Sircus

Dr.Sircus

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Gail Reynolds's avatar
Gail Reynolds
Sep 29

So encouraging. I have recently increased by intake of magnesium & I am encouraged in taking increased pleasure in reading and learning - I am 67 years old.

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Dana Nicholson's avatar
Dana Nicholson
Sep 29

I’ve read your book on magnesium and thank you for the knowledge

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