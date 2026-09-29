That is a good question and mirrors one of the biggest problems and blind spots in modern medicine. Another major dementia report has appeared, and once again, magnesium is missing from the conversation. The World Health Organization has updated its recommendations for reducing dementia risk, and a September 1, 2026, article published by Fox News and Yahoo Health announced seven additional risk factors: stroke, traumatic brain injury, vision impairment, sleep problems, HIV, air pollution, and menopausal hormone therapy. The existing recommendations include diabetes, hypertension, obesity, unhealthy nutrition, and physical inactivity. But the article never mentions magnesium. Not once.

How can we have a serious conversation about preventing dementia without discussing the mineral essential to neuronal function, cellular energy, vascular regulation, and protection against excessive calcium activity in the brain? The answer is: we can’t.

This is not some obscure nutritional substance with a questionable role in human biology. Magnesium is fundamental to life. It participates in hundreds of enzyme reactions, supports mitochondrial energy production, regulates calcium movement, and helps maintain normal electrical activity in the nervous system. It also helps regulate NMDA receptors, which are involved in learning, memory, and potentially damaging overstimulation of neurons. Research reviews have examined magnesium’s possible roles in maintaining the blood–brain barrier, regulating neuroinflammation, and protecting against excitotoxic injury.

The Research They Ignore

In 2023, researchers examining 6,001 participants in the UK Biobank reported that higher dietary magnesium intake was associated with larger brain volumes, including greater hippocampal volume. The hippocampus is particularly important because it supports learning and memory. The researchers also identified associations between magnesium intake patterns and white matter lesions, with notable differences between men and women. The findings were observational, but they offered another reason to examine magnesium in preventing age-related cognitive decline. UK Biobank

A 2024 systematic review and meta-analysis published in Advances in Nutrition followed. Researchers examined three randomized clinical trials and twelve cohort studies involving magnesium and cognitive health. Compared with a serum magnesium concentration of 0.85 mmol/L, concentrations below 0.75 mmol/L were associated with a 43 percent higher hazard of dementia or cognitive impairment.

Now, in 2026, researchers in Japan added another piece to the puzzle. An eight-year study followed 13,032 adults aged 40–74. Among men, those in the lowest quartile of dietary magnesium intake had a 73 percent higher observed dementia hazard than those in the highest quartile.

Ignoring magnesium in medicine is like ignoring a truck hitting you. Not giving a severely magnesium-deficient patient magnesium is exactly like telling a man dying of thirst in the desert that water is not indicated. You’ll find these words in my essay Medical Insanity, The Disease Doctors Don’t Know They Have.

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