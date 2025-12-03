Dr.Sircus

Dr.Sircus

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
10h

Deep listening is not passivity. It is the most active engagement with truth available to consciousness. It is what allows genuine relationships, accurate understanding, and transformative insight.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Carolyn Smith Burris's avatar
Carolyn Smith Burris
5h

Love how you express and are able to write like this. If only, as John Grey did so many more people would read your writings. Now my question. How much of humanity now suffer with toxic brains that appear like ego with lack of listening? At least 50% of Americans? According to a mercury specialist who spoke at the Geneva conference. I sense higher since vaccines toxic and so much more has added to toxic brains.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Sircus
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Dr. Mark Sircus
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture