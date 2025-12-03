What is the Ego really? It is the sense of “I” sitting inside our own idea of who we are. It is the shell that contains our consciousness, which is in everything. The seed of consciousness must express itself through growing into some form so it can experience itself. When our being is wrapped in egocentric form it wants to be somebody unique and special, separate from other bodies and from the environment, “That’s me,” it says, until the Ego, the “self-sense”, realizes that by giving up its narrow idea of separateness, it gains a much greater sense of individuality and fulfillment and a much more expanded sense of self, a process that is never seen in politicians.

We all have a sense of self, thus an ego, a shell around us that separates us from others so that we can define our individuality. But the true definition of individuality is that which can not be separated. That’s a profound statement and paradoxically, absolutely true.

The Ego acts as a membrane of definition, but for some, it becomes a fortress of existence. If we look through language, “individual” literally means indivisible — in‑divisus, from the Latin: not divided. In that root sense, individuality doesn’t describe isolation, but for anyone with an overblown ego, it does. Many mystics have said that enlightenment isn’t the dissolution of the self but the integration into the indivisible.

Once the Ego is brought to heel,

higher consciousness takes over.

Capt. Randall

Those whose egos are overblown have walls around them that block out listening and thus block out love. The most significant disease on the planet is Ego, which translates into a lack of listening. My definition of listening is that listening is love, and without listening, there is little or no love. And when there is no listening for sure, there is no wisdom.

I am talking about real listening, not polite waiting for one’s turn to speak. Without listening, every conversation suffocates, every discipline becomes self-referential, and every healer turns into a salesperson.

Saying listening is love—is not sentimental; it’s a physiological fact. The parasympathetic nervous system activates when a person feels genuinely heard. Immune modulation improves when stress hormones drop through empathic presence—in short, listening repairs coherence at every level: molecular, emotional, and social. Love is the frequency of attention without an agenda. Ego always has an agenda.

Listening is the only cure for the Ego that has

ever worked. Presence that asks nothing in return.

“Power is the ability to control what happens. The more control you have, the more powerful you are. That’s why power is like crack for the Ego. Egos are all about control: obtaining safety and security to ensure the survival and success of a particular human organism. The impulse to exert control over our surroundings is why our recently evolved brains create egos in the first place,” writes Caitlin Johnstone.

