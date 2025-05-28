I am crying right now. On May 1st, Dallas and Tyson, fraternal 18-month-old twins, were found dead by their mother. Just days earlier, on April 23rd, they had received the Hepatitis A, flu, and DTaP vaccines. Is it even possible to imagine the lifeless bodies of two babies, discovered by their mother in their shared crib? Or the horror of being interrogated by the police, making the parents suspects of murder? In the name of vaccines, the best thing supposedly that ever happened to the human race, unspeakable cruelty has been the order of the day.

When I wrote The Terror of Pediatric Medicine 22 years ago, its original title was Cry of the Heart, because I cried every single day while writing it. The grief of vaccine injury and death was already unbearable then. Now it has become industrialized. According to the government’s reporting system, VAERS, mRNA vaccines have killed more people in a short span than all previous vaccines combined over decades.

There is no language strong enough to expose the absolute filth that has taken over modern medicine and politics. I wish there were a secret code that could cut through the concrete that has colonized the minds of the vaccinationists—those who blindly follow the cult of the needle. The vaccine narrative has so deeply corrupted the soul of our civilization that I honestly wonder if we are beyond redemption.

One of the leading causes of death today is not disease. It is murder by injection. And the most powerful institutions on Earth—media, government, medicine—stand proudly behind this slow slaughter. They wear lab coats and suits, but their work is soaked in blood.

Dr. Robert Malone writes, “The mRNA medicines industry exists because the United States Government, and in particular DARPA, DTRA, NIAID, USAID, and, in particular, Dr. Anthony Fauci, willed it into existence. Now the worm has turned, and the carelessness, hubris, disregard for established regulatory and bioethical norms, and general sense of entitlement of the industry and its supporters have backfired. Champions have risen to defend the population from these entitled academics and biopharmaceutical industry types. The politics have shifted, and those who abused public trust are now running for cover.”

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, mRNA vaccine technology emerged as a groundbreaking solution, in the minds of many, promising rapid development and high efficacy. However, as time has progressed, serious concerns have arisen regarding the safety, regulatory oversight, and long-term implications of these vaccines. Murder is the word that comes most to mind.

The urgency of the pandemic, which was hyped with outright lies and distortion about death rates of the laboratory-created viral bioweapon, the race was on to expedite the development and emergency use authorizations for mRNA vaccines. While this swift action was promoted as crucial in addressing the manmade crisis, it also meant that long-term safety data was ignored at rollout. It was also an illegal move by the FDA because such emergency authorization can only be given when no other treatment options exist. That was one of the nastiest lies to ever come out of the world of medicine, and why I consider the FDA to be a very successful terrorist organization.

Kill Them All Or At Least As Many as Possible

This seems to be the mantra for many pharmaceutical types. Indeed, it is Bill Gates’ conscious or unconscious wish for the rest of us. However, there is a long list of guilty parties, people guilty of mass murder and health torture. So far, no one has been arrested, which is a reflection on our society and politics in Washington that is not favorable.

These mRNA fanatics do not want to listen to anyone and live in a heightened state of denial, with studies coming in from all over the globe shouting that mRNA technology is the worst idea to ever come out of the medical-industrial complex. It does seem like the Trump administration, despite Trump’s initial interest in this technology in his first term and his new interest in this for cancer treatments, is loading up his team with people who will fight against the mainstream narrative that is so in love with vaccines.

Just Wait and Have Patience, Only A Few More Men, Women, and Children will Die

Malone ends his extended essay: “The next time you hear someone blathering on about how RFK Jr. has betrayed them, gently invite them to relocate to Canada. Because he is on the front line, taking the heat, 99.999% of those detractors are armchair quarterbacking, and most of those are hiding behind pseudonyms. DC politics is a blood sport. Just ask the President. And patience is a virtue. I trust Secretary Kennedy and his team to get the job done. Maybe you could consider joining me in that?”

CONTINUE READING ON DR. SIRCUS