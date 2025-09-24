Introduction

Autism is not the result of a single cause but rather the convergence of multiple biological, environmental, and toxicological stressors. Toxic metals, such as mercury and lead, interfere with brain development by disrupting glutathione-dependent detoxification pathways. Prenatal exposures—including mercury from maternal dental amalgams, industrial air pollution drifting from Asia, and methylmercury in fish—are consistently linked to higher autism risk. Medications also play a role: antidepressants like Prozac or Zoloft taken in pregnancy, as well as acetaminophen (Tylenol), have been associated with higher autism rates in some studies.

At the same time, immune dysregulation and oxidative stress are nearly universal findings in autistic children. Dr. Jill James’ work showed that autistic children often have depleted glutathione, the body’s master antioxidant, making them less able to neutralize toxins. Vaccine-related injuries and infections may further exacerbate this imbalance in susceptible children.

Finally, nutritional deficiencies—especially magnesium, folate, and vitamin D—worsen the body’s resilience, while modern lifestyles (processed food, chronic stress, antibiotic overuse) undermine detoxification and gut health. Together, these factors create a “perfect storm” that pushes too many children toward regressive autism. We present vaccines last because of the ongoing vaccine war. In the middle of this extensive presentation on autism are novel treatments that the medical-industrial complex should seriously consider if it is interested in helping the autism community. Unfortunately, the pharmaceutical industry is more concerned with money and power than with children.

All the Talk is About Tylenol – Nothing Said About Mercury

The news is full on about Tylenol but it is highly doubtful that Tylenol is the only cause of autism spectrum syndrome and a whole list of other common mentally debilitating problems in children though for sure it could be a key factor, not only because of its own severe toxicity on the liver but the complications it causes in terms of the body’s ability to eliminate mercury toxicity, which is a huge problem in the human biosphere. That aside, it seems that the press and the government are mentally incapable of addressing the epidemic of autism in an intelligent way. The mainstream says the causes of autism are not known, and genetics play a key role, as you will hear in the totally untrustworthy press. But there is no such thing as a genetic epidemic unless you want to count mRNA vaccines.

Doctors claim to be baffled by the cause of autism, either because they are absolute idiots or they just do not want to know, because it seems clearer than ever that baby doctors, pediatricians, are one of the principal causes of autism. As President Trump says, “They pump so much stuff (vaccine chemicals) into those beautiful little babies. “It’s a DISGRACE. It looks like they’re pumping into a horse.” The president appears to be more knowledgeable than vaccine experts (which isn’t hard). Pediatricians are medical terrorists who attack babies. Trump said, “We want no mercury in the vaccines. We want no aluminum in the vaccines.” And that is the short list of the nasty, poisonous chemicals in vaccines. Though we will get to environmental causes, another major factor, the bottom line, doctors are poisoning babies while thinking they are doing them a favor, while making a lot of money doing it.

In the U.S., acetaminophen (Tylenol) overdose alone is one of the leading causes of emergency room visits and acute liver failure and death. Estimates range from 70,000 to 80,000 ER visits per year, with thousands of hospitalizations. “The danger is that there isn’t much difference between a safe, effective dose and a toxic dose. Just a doubling of the maximum daily dose can be enough to kill, warns Dr. Anne Larson of the University of Washington Medical Center. The other problem is that if you have no food in your stomach, or if you have alcohol in your system, or worse yet, both (not relevant for your kids unless they’re teenagers, but think about that Tylenol you took for your hangover last month), the regular dosage can be toxic because of the overload to the liver.”

Tylenol (acetaminophen) depletes glutathione (GSH), the liver’s primary antioxidant and detox molecule. GSH depletion increases oxidative stress and reduces the body’s capacity to neutralize mercury. Mercury exposure (from environmental or medical sources) requires GSH conjugation for detoxification. When GSH levels are low, mercury accumulates in tissues, including the brain, thereby intensifying oxidative stress and impairing neurodevelopment.

This convergence of Tylenol-induced GSH depletion and impaired mercury detox may increase vulnerability to conditions such as autism spectrum disorders. Thus, the use of Tylenol (especially repeated in infants/children) could lower the body’s ability to excrete mercury, thereby heightening oxidative stress. So, JFK Jr. is not out of his mind making a connection between Tylenol and autism. Since acetaminophen metabolism utilizes GSH, frequent dosing may leave less available for mercury detoxification, especially in individuals already burdened by mercury or those with low antioxidant levels.

Yet until now, mentally handicapped medical experts and health agencies worldwide have not linked Tylenol with autism. And still not a word is mentioned about mercury. In fact, the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists both endorsed using acetaminophen during pregnancy this month. So much for medical intelligence. The medical press jumps for joy when it can misinform the public and lead mothers to do the wrong things. The FDA is playing it cautiously, encouraging pregnant women to use Tylenol and generic acetaminophen “judiciously.” And the press has nothing better to do than make fun of Trump’s inability to pronounce acetaminophen. Pathetic does not quite cover it.

