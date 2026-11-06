Medicine is forever waiting for its next breakthrough. A new molecule, a new injection, a new treatment promising to transform disease—and generate extraordinary revenue. The expectation is almost automatic: the answer will be something recently invented, technologically impressive, and expensive. Meanwhile, magnesium remains available, inexpensive, and indispensable to human physiology. Familiarity has deprived it of the glamour that novelty from Big Pharma receives so easily.

Imagine the excitement if a pharmaceutical company announced a new substance essential to energy production, nerve function, muscle contraction, and the regulation of normal heart rhythm. Imagine the presentations, the investment, the headlines. Magnesium already performs these biological roles. Its importance does not depend on a marketing department discovering how to describe it. The body has depended on it all along.

The word “blockbuster” exposes a peculiar confusion in medicine. Commercial success is measured in sales; therapeutic success should be measured in suffering relieved, disability prevented, and lives preserved. These achievements can coincide, but they are not interchangeable. An inexpensive treatment can possess enormous medical value without producing the financial spectacle that attracts worldwide attention.

Mg deficiency promotes atherosclerosis, thrombosis, and hypertension.

Magnesium’s usefulness is already established in situations where the stakes could hardly be higher. Magnesium sulfate is recommended to prevent seizures in women with severe pre-eclampsia and to treat eclampsia. WHO explicitly describes it as a lifesaving drug. This is an existing medicine with demonstrated benefits, not a distant possibility waiting for a laboratory breakthrough.

Yet recognizing a mineral’s value in an emergency should also encourage attention to its adequacy before a crisis. Magnesium deficiency can produce weakness, cramps, neurological symptoms, depression, and abnormal heart rhythms. Assessing it is imperfect: less than one percent of the body’s magnesium is in serum, and a serum measurement does not reliably represent total body stores. A convenient laboratory number cannot always answer a larger physiological question.

This does not make magnesium a universal cure, but the body’s use of it is certainly universal. It lubricates the whole of human physiology.

Magnesium, as the second most abundant intracellular cation after

potassium, is involved in over 600 enzymatic reactions, including

energy metabolism and protein synthesis. No pharmaceutical can compete.

Magnesium challenges the assumption that medical progress must always arrive in a new package. Sometimes progress means recognizing the significance of something familiar, identifying who needs it, and making effective treatment accessible. That work is less theatrical than announcing a revolutionary molecule. For the person who benefits, it is no less consequential. The next breakthrough does not always need to be invented. Sometimes it is right in front of our face, provided by Nature.

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