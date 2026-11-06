Dr.Sircus

Dr.Sircus

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barbara's avatar
Barbara
1h

how do you balance magnesium to avoid diarrhea?

bus

Reply
Share
Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
3h

You would be an excellent source on the benefits of nitrogen as well as CO2

Reply
Share

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Mark Sircus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture