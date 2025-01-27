There is so little trust in health agencies in America that an “immediate pause” was ordered on regulations, guidance, announcements, press releases, social media posts, and website posts. The memo said the pause is in effect through Feb. 1. Agencies subject to the HHS directive include the CDC, the National Institutes of Health, and the Food and Drug Administration—”entities that fight epidemics, protect the nation’s food supply, and search for cures for diseases.” This, of course, is a sick joke. These organizations have never found a cure for any disease.

This pause could be routine. But if one is paying attention, there is a medical war going on with the medical-industrial complex not willing to admit one wrong, not one death, no danger from vaccines, even from the genetic mRNA type, the most dangerous vaccine ever developed.

American health care is broken, and RFK Jr. hopefully has the knowledge, passion, and courage to change it. However, it’s a long shot with the vaccine industry believing with all their souls that humanity cannot survive without injecting everyone. The medical establishment will do everything and anything to block change and everything it can to declare a new pandemic. God made a big mistake in creating virologists who can only think of viral doomsdays.

A consumer advocacy group said the communications pause could still threaten public safety. Dr. Peter Lurie, president of the Center for Science in the Public Interest, said, “Americans depend on timely information from the CDC, the FDA, and other agencies to avoid foodborne illnesses and stay aware of other health issues.” Again, another joke published by AP for these organizations do the opposite: they hurt, harm, and kill Americans without a second thought.

The outbreak has affected more than 136 million poultry flocks and nearly 1,000 dairy herds and infected 67 humans, with one person dying so far. What that person died from is not sure, but they can keep blowing that up as people die from the flu, from any flu, from genetic vaccines, or perhaps their game plan is to drive food prices up so high and starve people by destroying poultry flocks and even cows.

Now that billions of COVID-19 genetic altering vaccines have been given and that millions of deaths and severe vaccine injuries have logged in, with exponentially more deaths predicted for the next five years because, of myocarditis, which will cause a tidal wave of heart failures, it is the perfect time for a new pandemic.

Former Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation scientist and vaccine expert Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche has blown the whistle to warn of a coming “wave of morbidity” and “mortality” among the Covid-vaccinated. Dr. Bossche has warned that population numbers worldwide will soon experience a “completely unprecedented” plunge. Bossche predicts that “up to 30-40%” of the general public will soon die “in highly vaccinated countries.”

