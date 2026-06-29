Dr.Sircus

Dr.Sircus

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Diana Glasford's avatar
Diana Glasford
12h

Beautiful. I thank you.

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Joan Schindel's avatar
Joan Schindel
11h

That is so perfectly written and so true.

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