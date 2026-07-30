The Primordial Medicine: Why Carbon Dioxide is the Key to Healing

After publishing Natural Oncology and A New Way to Think and Practice Medicine, Dr. Sircus now turns his attention to what he believes is the most fundamental medicine of all: carbon dioxide (CO₂).

In this video, he explains why CO₂ is not a waste gas, but an essential biological regulator that influences oxygen delivery, cellular metabolism, and overall health.

Drawing on decades of research, Dr. Sircus argues that modern medicine has largely forgotten the therapeutic role of carbon dioxide, despite its long history in medical practice.

Topics discussed:

• Why CO₂ is the “primordial medicine”

• The relationship between bicarbonate and carbon dioxide

• How CO₂ controls oxygen release to the cells

• Why chronic CO₂ deficiency contributes to hypoxia

• The connection between magnesium deficiency, stress, and overbreathing

• Why restoring the body’s terrain begins with restoring its basic physiology

Dr. Sircus also discusses his upcoming book on carbon dioxide medicine and reflects on how his philosophy of medicine has evolved from treating disease to restoring the body’s biological foundations.

📘 Book: Medical Miracles of Bicarbonate and Carbon Dioxide

https://drsircus.com/shop/ebooks/medical-miracles-with-carbon-dioxide-bicarbonates/

📘 Book: A New Way to Think and Practice Medicine

https://drsircus.com/shop/ebooks/a-new-way-to-think-and-practice-medicine-e-book/

The central message is simple:

Carbon dioxide is not the enemy. It is one of the body’s most essential molecules for life, energy, and healing.

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