Dr.Sircus

Dr.Sircus

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Dr. Khadija Siddiqui's avatar
Dr. Khadija Siddiqui
34m

The idea that we can become so attached to our interpretations that questioning them feels like a personal threat really stands out. Intellectual growth requires being comfortable enough with uncertainty to reconsider what we believe, even when doing so challenges how we see ourselves.

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Kameel's avatar
Kameel
2h

Fear of Death and Loss of True Identity

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