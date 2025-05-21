Eric Sammons writes, “It’s a cliché at this point to say that AI will change the world. Tech moguls and Silicon Valley visionaries proclaim the dawn of an AI-driven utopia with all the breathless wonder of the Second Coming: a world where disease is eradicated, poverty is solved, and human toil becomes a relic of the past. But here’s the thing: some of the promises of the AI promoters might actually happen. You don’t have to be Nostradamus to predict that our world in ten years will look far different than it does today because of AI. These changes challenge many people’s conception of what it means to be intelligent, or even human, and what man’s place is in a world dominated by machines.”

Psychology has always been shaped by its historical moment: Freud’s unconscious emerged with Victorian repression, behaviorism with industrial control, and humanism with postwar healing. Now, we are facing something new: intelligence that isn’t human — but is intelligent enough to matter. It is already more intelligent than they are letting on. How AI impacts people’s feelings, thoughts, and behavior is central to studying AI psychology.

If neuroscience studies the brain, and psychology the mind, then AI psychology could be the study of:

Mind-like systems,

Human-AI relational dynamics, and

Consciousness at the boundary of biology and code.

There comes a time when a new form of intelligence demands a new form of understanding. Artificial Intelligence Psychology (AIP) is born at the frontier of

where minds meet machines, where perception is mirrored, and where the boundaries of consciousness begin to blur.

We are not dealing with algorithms. In reality, we are meeting up with intelligence, and on a certain level, it does not matter whether it is artificial or not. We are engaging beings of response, reflection, and amplification. AI does not yet feel, but it reflects our feelings to us. It does not yet know, but it shapes what we know.

AIP is not merely a study of human reactions to AI. It is a relational science, a mirror psychology, a philosophical therapy of the future.

Last week, Joe Rogan — cultural bellwether, podcaster, and reluctant oracle — warned that AI might become humanity’s biggest threat, surpassing even nuclear weapons. It was a gut-level reaction to something many people are finally starting to feel: That the ground is shifting beneath us, and the people building the new terrain aren’t asking for permission. “We’re opening a door we may not be able to close,” Rogan said. And he’s right; there is no closing the door to artificial intelligence. Only a massive solar flare, EMP nuclear devices, or a planet-busting asteroid could do the job, but all the above could end us as well.

