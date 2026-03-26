The Secret to Reversing Aging & Disease

Breathing is the most fundamental function of life — yet modern medicine rarely considers how profoundly it influences health, longevity, and disease progression.

In this video, Dr. Sircus explains why respiration, CO₂ balance, and bicarbonate physiology play a central role in slowing aging and supporting recovery from chronic disease.

The faster we breathe, the faster we deplete carbon dioxide — a molecule essential for oxygen delivery, metabolic balance, and cellular stability.

In this discussion:

• Why slower breathing supports longevity

• The relationship between CO₂ levels and oxygen delivery

• How modern life contributes to chronic CO₂ deficiency

• The role of bicarbonates in supporting metabolic balance

• Why respiration affects the nervous system, inflammation, and cellular function

• How breathing techniques can influence resilience against chronic disease

Dr. Sircus also discusses the Frolov breathing device and how structured breathing can help increase CO₂ tolerance and improve physiological balance.

Breathing affects not only the body, but also the mind, emotions, and overall vitality.

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