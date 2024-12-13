The greatest secret of life can only be found in meditation. It is the pearl of high price, our very own consciousness in its most pure form. Next to pure consciousness is the pure heart, which is easier to find because the pure heart is our very own profound, vulnerable feelings.
There are many things to understand about this mysterious organ we call the heart. These go beyond the physical manifestations of that pump organ that beats 110,000 times a day and produces a strong electromagnetic field.
Deep within us is our pure being that has incarnated into this body. This being is ultra-sensitive and has been picking up subtle impressions from the environment through the heart center of pure feeling even before we emerged from our mother’s womb. The central issue of the heart is love, and when it faces a lack of it (which it usually does), the heart suffers and begins to close itself off from that suffering and, thus, from its own feelings.
In HeartHealth, the heart is defined as the vulnerability of being. Through a careful study of life, we can see that this is the principal quality of existence that most people avoid, like the plague. Christ himself said that we must be born again, and he was referring to a return to vulnerability, a return to the pure feeling that is so natural to infants and young children.
The healthy human heart needs warmth,
is warmth and can give warmth to others.
The deeper we dive into the heart and open
to its super intelligent ways, the more balanced, coherent,
and healthy our bodies, minds, and emotions become.
Disease can show us how invulnerable we have become, how walled off we are from the world and our inner reality. One of the great secrets of life has to do with the power of the heart and what a return to its vulnerability can offer a person sick and dying of disease.
People are emotionally fragile when sick, and being told you have cancer or AIDS can completely shatter a person’s emotional world. Daniel Goleman explains in his book Emotional Intelligence that this is because “our mental well-being is usually based in part on the illusion of invulnerability.” Understanding vulnerability teaches us that returning to the vulnerable space is necessary and healthy. Vulnerability is the capacity or susceptibility to being hurt. It is not a weakness but a capacity to feel. For most people, the feeling of being exposed to emotional hurt or exposed to being taken advantage of/abused relates to feelings of vulnerability.
“Oh how I love your Torah, it is my meditation all the day.” Psalm 119:97
“Do not let this book of the Torah depart from your mouth, but you shall meditate on it day and night so that you may guard to do according to all that is written in it. For then you shall make your way prosperous and act wisely.” Joshua 1:8
The kind of “meditation” that the God of Israel desires us to spend time doing is ruminating on what He has said, His standards and what is right and good and pure and just. This is not emptying our minds, but filling our minds and hearts with God’s Truth.
It IS NOT by 'AcciDent', that The CONVID Jab program, Affects AND Effects, the Major Organ of Personal Existence - Heart ( The Brain thru 1000's of Years of Apparent development, will have to play 'Catch up'), And the other Major Continuance of the Species - The Reproductive Systems ( CONVID Jabs are NOT alone in the Sterilisation Agendas, Nor the First in Population 'Controls' - See 'Men of Africa' Program; GSK/UNWHO Circa 2000>15. And HPV Jab 'Products' Outfalls - Especially Lower Socio economic communities Globally). 'Reproduction', IS important in the roll of continuance of species, but also the All spectrum Bond between parent/offspring/planetary home/Species all metric 'Sharing' of Resource/ interactive balance.
In the Modern Toxic world, & 'In League' with the HyperDermic Assault on Nett HU-mans, Both Strategically/Purposefully > Physically- Mentally- Spiritually, consider observations of Mr Masaru Emoto in his study of ; ' The Hidden Messages in Water'. (Pictures of Affects/ Effects on Water by various outside forces inclusive) - Beyond words publications Circa 2004. Especially interesting in our Current Environmental immersions. Until we grasp, that The Body & Spirit are temporarily Allied as a Symbiotic relationship (Partnered Spiritual diversity outlook Dependent) whilst operational on this plane, then it'll be 'Round & Round we go'.
Last; I think we've more than 'Let Down'- Let alone our collective selves, ALL of those Species both Flora & Fauna, Temporarily under our Combined Stewardship- And not just 'Lately'! The more CivilLies'd (Civilised) we are/get, the Less Civil we Project/ Are.
Wellness - JOHN D. - Just a 'Tradie' CitiZen.