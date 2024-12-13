The greatest secret of life can only be found in meditation. It is the pearl of high price, our very own consciousness in its most pure form. Next to pure consciousness is the pure heart, which is easier to find because the pure heart is our very own profound, vulnerable feelings.

There are many things to understand about this mysterious organ we call the heart. These go beyond the physical manifestations of that pump organ that beats 110,000 times a day and produces a strong electromagnetic field.

Deep within us is our pure being that has incarnated into this body. This being is ultra-sensitive and has been picking up subtle impressions from the environment through the heart center of pure feeling even before we emerged from our mother’s womb. The central issue of the heart is love, and when it faces a lack of it (which it usually does), the heart suffers and begins to close itself off from that suffering and, thus, from its own feelings.

In HeartHealth, the heart is defined as the vulnerability of being. Through a careful study of life, we can see that this is the principal quality of existence that most people avoid, like the plague. Christ himself said that we must be born again, and he was referring to a return to vulnerability, a return to the pure feeling that is so natural to infants and young children.

The healthy human heart needs warmth,

is warmth and can give warmth to others.

The deeper we dive into the heart and open

to its super intelligent ways, the more balanced, coherent,

and healthy our bodies, minds, and emotions become.

Disease can show us how invulnerable we have become, how walled off we are from the world and our inner reality. One of the great secrets of life has to do with the power of the heart and what a return to its vulnerability can offer a person sick and dying of disease.

People are emotionally fragile when sick, and being told you have cancer or AIDS can completely shatter a person’s emotional world. Daniel Goleman explains in his book Emotional Intelligence that this is because “our mental well-being is usually based in part on the illusion of invulnerability.” Understanding vulnerability teaches us that returning to the vulnerable space is necessary and healthy. Vulnerability is the capacity or susceptibility to being hurt. It is not a weakness but a capacity to feel. For most people, the feeling of being exposed to emotional hurt or exposed to being taken advantage of/abused relates to feelings of vulnerability.

CONTINUE READING ON DR. SIRCUS