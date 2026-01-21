Pediatricians are medical and pharmaceutical terrorists, so approach them with caution. Better yet, don’t approach them at all. Their weapons are not machine guns but needles and lots of them. And behind them are many medical associations that intend to fight tooth and nail to reverse changes to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s childhood vaccine recommendations.

A lawsuit was brought by the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American College of Physicians, the American Public Health Association, the Infectious Diseases Society of America, the Massachusetts Public Health Association, the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine, and the Massachusetts Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

There is no shortage of vaccine maniacs in the United States, and most Blue states are in open rebellion against reducing the childhood vaccine schedule to something more humane. Democratic politicians are in love with vaccines, making America’s children into sacrificial lambs, pretending as they do to care, while vaccine violence is forced on the young. On the streets its open rebellion against federal ICE agents and in medicine entrenched medical and politicial forces want to keep the United States the vaccine champion of the world.

Long before the release of the deadliest vaccine in history, COVID genetic injections, Dr. Offit, was already saying that vaccines are violent because they are.

“Vaccinations aren’t easy. This isn’t an easy thing to do. We ask a lot of our citizens. To get as many as 26 inoculations in the first few years of life, and five shots at one time. It’s hard to do that, especially given that vaccination is a violent act, you pin the child down, you give them this biological agent against their will. The biological agent generally isn’t understood well by the parent, and to some extent not understood all that well by the physician.” Dr. Paul Offit

At this point, with all the information out there, you have to hate your kids to drag them to be violently attacked by pediatric doctors and nurses who will make your kids sicker, and scream and cry on too many nights. It will be all your fault for believing baby doctors are the good guys when they are religious vaccine fanatics who do not care how many kids get injured as long as they make a lot of money doing it.

If every parent listened and stayed away from pediatricians, their profession would collapse, and maybe we would find them homeless on the streets begging for food. Perhaps that would be better than a lengthy prison sentence for everything they have done to children. Twenty-three years ago, I wrote a book called THE TERROR OF PEDIATRIC MEDICINE. With mRNA injections, things have gotten too much darker and more dangerous, with vaccine terror and vaccine wars being fought openly in the press.

As more people awaken to the dangers of vaccines, they discover a persistent problem vaccine safety advocates have faced for decades: talking to vaccine zealots is like speaking to a brick wall. Regardless of the evidence presented, you cannot reach them.

Imagine that you are creating a fabric of human destiny with the object

of making men happy in the end, giving them peace and rest at last,

but that it was essential and inevitable to torture to death only one

tiny creature and to found that edifice on its unavenged tears, would

you consent to be the architect on those conditions? Tell me, and tell the truth.

Fyodor Dostoyevsky

Under the clear eyes and heart of Dostoyevsky, Artificial Intelligence cannot and will not support the use of mRNA vaccines for anyone. No matter whose numbers we use, the unbelievably optimistic vision of mainstream medicine or the catastrophic views of many doctors and health experts who report on millions of vaccine-caused deaths. However, under Dostoyevsky, one death is too many.

And worked that way in the past. Vaccines have been taken off the market after only a few deaths, but still, in 2026, the denial is cemented into the consciousness of politicians everywhere. It is not permitted to admit the tremendous harm done, so the wrongs continue. You have to corner, box, and close AI to get it to accept the horror of mRNA and to stop it.

