The World Is Drowning in Insanity

Dr. Sircus
Oct 07, 2025
Insanity has become the defining feature of our times.
From wars in Ukraine and Israel to the silent war of pharmaceutical companies against humanity, we are witnessing leaders making choices that put billions of lives at risk.

In this video, Dr. Sircus exposes:

  • Why Western governments are pushing toward a war with Russia.

  • How the pharmaceutical industry’s reckless actions reveal mass insanity.

  • The silence of psychologists in the face of obvious societal collapse.

  • Why nuclear war would be the greatest health crisis in history.

This is not just politics—it’s about survival and health in an increasingly unstable world.

Discussion about this video

