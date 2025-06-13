Yesterday, I felt punched in the chest by the outrageous news and what other prominent writers are saying about how things are going for Western civilization. It was a wonderful day otherwise, and my loving wife soothed my soul with a fire in front of our Sanctuary. Today, I wanted to run away from the world for a few days, but found the courage to come to my office to face even worse but equally dangerous news, with a major Israeli attack on Iran.

Yesterday, a deeply alarming study was published in Virology Journal (June 2025). South Korean scientists at Konkuk University conducted a lab experiment intentionally designed to make a bird flu strain (H5N1) lethal in mammals. Using a virus already carrying 4% of a known mammalian-adaptive mutation (PB2-E627K), they infected mice intranasally and watched as the mutation quickly reached 100% dominance, killing every infected host. Insane South Korean scientists made a wild avian influenza “bird flu” virus 100% lethal in mammals, achieving total death by enabling the virus to adapt inside their bodies and spread to others. Gain-of-function bioweapon research is alive and well in the world, and all I could think of is that someone should drop a nuke on that biolab. Imagine if that virus got out of that or one of the probably hundreds of similar labs around the planet.

Today, we wake up to a broader war in the Middle East. Israel attacked Iran early Friday with a barrage of airstrikes that took out top military officers and hit nuclear and missile sites, calling it just the beginning and raising the potential for an all-out war between the two bitter Middle East adversaries. It appeared to be the most significant attack Iran has faced since its 1980s war with Iraq.

Iran’s response has been immediate and multifaceted: a military counter-strike, public mobilization, diplomatic escalation, and strategic withdrawal from talks. The situation remains highly volatile, with further retaliation expected and broader regional conflict on the table.

Yesterday, I read, Does Western Civilization Have Enough Belief to Continue to Exist? Paul Craig Roberts writes, “It does seem clear that the Democrats are sufficiently confident that they can create an insurrection, backed by the Democrat judges, that will give them bargaining power over the Trump administration’s deportation policy. California Governor Newsom, who stands with illegal entrants against US law, has given the federal government the finger and defied federal authorities to arrest him for his role in an insurrection against the United States.” And the riots are spreading to other cities besides L. A. Roberts ends his disturbing essay saying, “The most significant fact of our time is that the entire Western World is a dead man walking bereft of the belief system that upheld Western Civilization, now routinely denounced in all major universities in the Western World.”

To make New Yorkers feel good, we read from the Brownstein Institute, “The culture that was New York has been smashed right through. This is the globalist play, right? The globalists understand better even than we had done, how precious a specific culture is, and they understand that if you throw enough people at it from everywhere in the world, with no acculturating processes or numerical limits, there is eventually no culture left there at all.”

