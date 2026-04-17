“To listen is to suffer, because we do not want to change.

To listen is to change.

We cannot change without listening.

Listening implies a change.

We need to change just to listen.”

This Zen-like observation on the deep resistance most people (and institutions) have to genuine listening captures why so many conversations about COVID origins, vaccine harms, metabolic damage, government legitimacy, and the unfolding collapse scenario from war, oil, gas, and fertilizer cutoffs are so difficult.

To listen is to suffer, because we do not want to change, explains institutional deafness. Health authorities cannot truly listen to evidence of lab origins or vaccine injuries because it would require admitting catastrophic failure—and then changing course (pulling products, investigating, offering real treatments, abandoning mandates). That change would be existentially painful for too many people: loss of power, prestige, funding, and self-image.

Individuals often cannot listen to the possibility that the injections were another layer of harm, or that modern medicine is largely impotent against neurological and metabolic diseases, because it would shatter the trust in the system they heavily rely on — and force personal change (detox protocols, lifestyle shifts, questioning authority). Listening threatens the comfort of mainstream narratives. Listening demands we confront uncomfortable truths.

The Necessity of Listening

Intelligence is directly proportional to listening.

Real listening is active and transformative. Meaningful listening requires humility, courage, and a willingness to let go of certainties. There is an uncompromising quality to these lines about listening, suffering, and change. They refuse comfort. They strip listening of its sentimental image and return it to what it actually is: an act of surrender.

It is a quiet truth most people spend their lives avoiding — that real listening is not passive. It is not agreement, nor politeness, nor waiting for one’s turn to speak. It is a form of internal disruption. Authentic listening is to allow something foreign to enter and rearrange us.

And that is where the suffering lies. Not in the words themselves, but in what they threaten:

our identity

our certainty

our sense of being right

our psychological stability

Most people do not resist listening because they are closed-minded in some moral sense. They resist because listening is destabilizing. It creates movement that challenges us to change. It introduces doubt where the ego wants structure and stability.

There may be no greater crisis today than the collapse of listening. It is the quiet root of violence, alienation, and the loneliness that now passes for normal life. We are a species addicted to talking, judging, and reacting.

We pretend to communicate, but we mainly broadcast. We imagine connection, yet we rarely allow another soul to enter our awareness fully. We scroll, perform, correct, and agree automatically—and call it communication. But listening? Authentic, deep, soul‑level listening? That is rare, too rare.

CONTINUE READING ON DR. SIRCUS