Dr.Sircus

Dr.Sircus

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Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
17h

“We cannot live in a world interpreted for us by others. An interpreted world is not a hope. Part of the terror is to take back our listening, to use our own voice, to see our own light.”

- Hildegard von Bingen

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bev neilly's avatar
bev neilly
16h

could not agree more with this insightful, hard hitting post. "What we have here is a lack of communication" Line from the prison warden in their movie 'Cool Hand Luke'. i think the most important part of that communication he is alluding to in this movie is the fact you raise here... Listening to each other when we speak. Listening is the biggest component of communication, at least in my eyes. At this time it feels like a lost Art. Without listening there is little action to make change. thank you

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