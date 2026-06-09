My top twelve treatment recommendations are the core of my Natural Allopathic Medicine protocol. If you get these things right, you are getting quite a bit right. Number 11, Breathing Retraining, should actually be number 1. After all, there is nothing more important than your next breath; if you do not take it, you are out of here, out of your body in less than five minutes, if that long. The slower you breathe, the longer you will live, or the faster you will recover, because blood CO2 levels will increase, allowing more oxygen to be delivered to the cells.

Getting these things right is like mixing cement correctly. You want your treatment to be strong. There is no way to break the cycle of disease unless you meet the body’s magnesium, bicarbonate, and iodine needs. You never want to forget selenium, since we live in a mercury-polluted world, and sulfur should not be forgotten; it should be on the list.

The most recent entry into my protocol is PPC, and I tell everyone I cannot pronounce its scientific name. Essential medicine has us taking the very thing our cell walls and all membranes are made of, even the inner and outer ones on the mitochondria.

Of course, I define Hydrogen Medicine as combining Oxygen with Hydrogen and CO2. Getting a handle on these three primary gases will make you younger and healthier, and might help you beat back disease. It is what ICU, ER, and ambulatory medicine should be using. So much easier to heal and get better if you have the three primal gases on your side. Want to look and feel young again? There is nothing like these 3 gases for anti-aging and beautiful skin.

One does not go ice skating without ice skates, but in modern medicine, that is exactly what they do. How do you run a car without gasoline and oil? Or electricity and batteries these days. It is not outrageous to think doctors want us all dead, suffering, or totally dependent on their dangerous drugs, which are supposed to be safe when they are certainly not. Maybe many doctors are good guys, but their medical boards and medical education make sure they are not.

Every galaxy has a center, and medicine needs one, too. We reach into core biology and physiology to see the body’s most basic needs and address them. Maybe in 100 years, if humanity is lucky, doctors will understand what could be taught in high school or college courses. The public does not have to wait that long; they can strike out on their own and treat themselves at home.

Natural Allopathic Medicine is a complete, protocol-driven medical system that stands alone in the world of integrative and functional medicine. While most doctors promote their favorite nutrient, miracle drugs, special herbs, peptides, or repurposed pharmaceuticals, Natural Allopathic Medicine refuses to treat anything in isolation. It is built on unbreakable, timeless principles that are presented together, not in isolation.

We even hear medical hysterics, wild cancer claims about this drug or that one, like the mania about Ivermectin, Ferbendezol, and Mebendizol. Hard to trust any approach to cancer or any chronic or even acute disease when doctors skip over the basic needs of the body as if they did not matter.

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