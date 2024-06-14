The prevailing medical view of autoimmune diseases is that the immune system attacks healthy cells and organs for no good reason. This attack results in local or generalized inflammations that cause the most damage. Therefore, the usual medical treatment aims to suppress inflammations and the immune system. Commonly, corticosteroids are prescribed in addition to other anti-inflammatory drugs, none of which are beneficial or get to the root of the problem.

The key phrase above is for no good reason. There is always a good reason, and the basic one is when supposedly healthy cells are no longer recognized as healthy cells because they are altered, polluted, or contaminated by one or more of thousands of toxins flooding our biosphere and, thus, our bodies.

