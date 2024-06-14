Dr.Sircus

Dr.Sircus

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve's avatar
Steve
Jun 17

The jab has harmed millions of people’s immune systems.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
ThreeArchBay's avatar
ThreeArchBay
Jun 14

Modified Citrus Pectin is supposedly a GREAT and gentle detox... but it give me bad constipation, even in low doses... i am trying to figure something out...

I take diatomaceous earth, another great detoxer... especially for aluminum... and zeolite liquid...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Mark Sircus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture