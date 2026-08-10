Dr.Sircus

Dr.Sircus

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
5h

The medical establishment is a lost cause as it is. Attacking illness and disease with toxic drugs and vaccines, called medicines, it utterly silly and ridiculous.

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Ian's avatar
Ian
4h

This is a superb article. Thank you for sharing this.

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