The growing spread of drug-resistant fungal infections such as Candida auris is a warning that modern medicine faces another antimicrobial crisis. Hospitals across the United States and other countries are reporting increasing numbers of infections in vulnerable patients, while resistance to conventional anti-fungal drugs continues to grow. The challenge is not simply finding stronger fungicides—it is understanding why opportunistic fungi flourish in the first place. Fungal infections are often a symptom of a weakened terrain: disrupted microbiomes, impaired immunity, chronic inflammation, oxidative stress, nutrient deficiencies, metabolic dysfunction, and widespread use of antibiotics and immunosuppressive drugs.

The medical establishment is losing its war against fungal infections, and it’s not even being honest about the score. The CDC reports that antibiotic-resistant bacteria and fungi cause over 2.8 million infections and 35,000 deaths annually in the United States alone. Add C. difficile to the tally, and you’re looking at more than 3 million infections and 48,000 deaths. Meanwhile, Candida auris — a multidrug-resistant yeast the CDC’s own Dr. Tom Chiller described as “a creature from the black lagoon” — sweeps through hospitals worldwide, killing 30 to 60 percent of those it infects. First identified in Japan in 2009, it has since spread across Asia, Europe, India, Pakistan, South Africa, and the Americas. It forced a prestigious British medical center to shut its ICU for nearly two weeks.

The pharmaceutical cupboard is bare. Fungi adapt to anti-fungal drugs in three to four days. Strains resistant to all three available classes of anti-fungals are now documented. And yet three inexpensive, widely available substances — chlorine dioxide, sodium bicarbonate, and iodine — sit largely ignored by a medical system that would rather let patients die than admit that cheap, non-patentable treatments work.

Why Fungi Are Winning

Fungi are not bacteria. They’re eukaryotes, far more similar to human cells than bacteria are, which makes developing selective toxicity enormously difficult. The anti-fungal drugs that do exist are few in number, expensive, and increasingly useless.

The problem goes deeper than resistance. Modern medicine has created the perfect ecological niche for fungal proliferation:

Antibiotic overuse wipes out competing bacteria, leaving fungi unchecked to colonize human tissues. As I have documented, the widespread use of potent antibiotics “has contributed by creating less competition for fungi to grow in human tissues.”

High-carbohydrate, high-sugar diets provide a literal fermentation feast for yeast and fungi. Diabetes — itself exploding in prevalence — doubles the risk of liver and pancreatic cancer and increases susceptibility to fungal infections across the board.

Immunosuppression from chemotherapy, transplantation drugs, and chronic disease opens the door.

Hospital environments, with their catheters, feeding tubes, and breathing tubes, offer direct highways for fungi into the bloodstream.

Candida species account for 70–90% of all invasive fungal infections.

Aspergillus accounts for another 10–20%. And when these infections take hold in immunocompromised patients, mortality rates are brutal — children who develop secondary fungal infections after bone marrow transplantation face survival odds of roughly 20%, despite all the anti-fungal drugs modern medicine can throw at them.

Modern medicine should wake up to the three natural and semi-natural anti-fungal medicines for the three anti-fungal drugs that fungus cannot become resistant to.

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