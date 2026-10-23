Dr.Sircus

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Dr. Khadija Siddiqui's avatar
Dr. Khadija Siddiqui
4d

Caring for people means taking their individual experiences seriously, even when they complicate a broader goal. The challenge is to make room for honest questions about benefits and harms without letting personal convictions replace evidence or turning disagreement into proof of bad intentions.

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Dawn Ceylong's avatar
Dawn Ceylong
4dEdited

False caring is also from a distance. My favorite? I’ll pray for you. When literally standing in front of person who is in obvious distress and in need of practical help and support. Of course that’s not always case when someone says that but I have found it is A LOT. They have means and opportunity to actually DO something but really don’t want to so they just say Ill pray for you

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