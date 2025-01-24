President Donald Trump signed an executive order to withdraw the United States from the World Health Organization (W.H.O.). As Trump was seen signing the executive order, he spoke about how, under his first term, the U.S. “paid $500 million” to the W.H.O., adding that China was paying only $39 million. Trump said he felt that it “seemed a little unfair.”

The Biden administration was prepared to betray Americans by signing the United States to a legally binding treaty with the World Health Organization (WHO) that would give it the lawful authority to dictate America’s policies during a pandemic. Trump shot that down and hurray for him. One has to bend over backward to dig out the good news. Good news is welcome and needed. Trump has done a good deed.

The WHO represents the heart of the pharmaceutical world. They, along with the CDC and the FDA, have been lording over all our lives for decades without complaint from the public. On a medical level, it was already a one-world government until Trump took office and did what many feared he would do. Negotiations on new rules for dealing with pandemics were underway at the World Health Organization (WHO) for a legally binding agreement to be adopted by the U.N. health agencies 194 member countries. Things did not go so well for the WHO as some countries saw that having the WHO in charge could have devastating consequences on the world’s populations.

Dealing with the Devil

What is the true nature of the WHO (World Health Organization);

are they merchants of death or servers of life and health?

Public alarms went off in 2017 when Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was appointed WHO chief. Ethiopia’s foreign ministry has called on the World Health Organization (WHO) to investigate its leader for supporting rebellious forces fighting the Ethiopian government. Instead of dumping Tedros, Trump dumped the whole organization. Tedros is, without a doubt, a frontman for the pharmaceutical industry.

“Tedros Adhanom’s moral, legal, and professional standing threatened WHO’s organizational standing,” Ethiopia said. “He has spread harmful misinformation and compromised WHO’s reputation, independence, and credibility, evident from his social media postings.”

Tedros started his political career by aligning with the TPLF. This hard-left organization later became part of the Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front, a coalition of left-wing parties that ruled Ethiopia. (TPLF was classified as a terrorist organization in the Global terror database). According to one Ethiopian newspaper, Tedros was listed as the third most important TPLF’s politburo standing committee member.

National Review demanded in 2017 that the WHO be defunded over Dr. Tedros’ ties to the group, saying, “Dr. Tedros … is a leader of Ethiopia’s brutal minority party. As recently as October 24, 2023, we read that Tedros is under investigation following accusations of embezzling public funds when he was Ethiopia’s health minister.

