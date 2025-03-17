Let’s call it what it is. Trump’s so-called Ukraine-Russia ceasefire isn’t a peace deal. It’s a geopolitical scam. It’s a PR stunt dressed up as diplomacy, a Trojan horse full of weapons, surveillance systems, and false promises. Sure, Putin is going to trust America as America resumes sending arms, and intelligence, and resumes shipments to Ukraine of long-range bombs known as Ground-Launched Small Diameter Bombs (GLSDB), after they were upgraded to better counter Russian jamming.

Here’s the script: the U.S. offers a 30-day ceasefire. Ukraine agrees. Trump lifts the restrictions on weapons and intelligence to Kyiv. Suddenly, the war machine starts humming again. And all eyes turn to Russia and say: “Your move.” But then reverses himself betraying his integrity, America, and world safety.

What kind of peace begins with rearming one side and threatening the other with economic destruction if they don’t comply? And then sends the means for more war. That’s not peace. That is lunacy. Also, it is said that the Ukrainian leader has rejected that he will cede territory in Ukraine for the sake of peace so obviously, there will be no peace, this is all show.

Most Americans disapprove of Trump’s approach

to the Ukraine war, doubt it will yield peace.

And Russia knows America. They’ve seen this movie before. Every “ceasefire” the West offers is just a smokescreen for regrouping and rearming. This is Chechnya. This is Georgia. This is Syria. This is NATO’s slow-motion strangulation dressed in polite diplomacy. And now Trump, who once spoke of friendship with Russia, has picked up the same script and started reading from it like every other puppet before him.

The US is tightening sanctions on Russia by restricting

payments for energy even as it pursues peace negotiations.

Trump isn’t offering peace. He’s offering terms of surrender. But Putin didn’t come this far to kneel. Only a fool would think so.

Let’s look at the real play here:

The U.S. resumes weapons shipments to Ukraine.

Intelligence flows restart.

Ukraine uses the pause to rebuild and reposition.

Russia is told to halt all military activity and accept the new conditions.

If they don’t? Economic warfare escalates.

This is a trap, a setup. An ambush wrapped in olive branches and of course, it is not working as Russia surrounds 10 thousand Ukraine soldiers and tells them to surrender or die.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Saturday that if Kyiv asked for foreign troops to come to Ukraine to guarantee any ceasefire, Russia would have no say in the matter. Another globalist political moron speaks out the terms for more war. However, there is no peace in sight with Russia and Ukraine trading heavy aerial blows, with both sides on Saturday reporting more than 100 enemy drones over their respective territories.

And Trump, with all his bombast, is either too naive to see it or too compromised to stop it. Either way, he’s now the salesman for the same empire he once claimed to resist. What game is he playing? The biggest idiot politician on the planet British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also said on Saturday challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to sign up for a ceasefire in its war against Ukraine if he is serious about peace.

So, it’s clear: This ceasefire proposal is not a path to peace. It is the gateway to a broader, more dangerous war. At this exact moment, it seems no one wants real peace, but politicians like to talk in ways that guarantee it will never be achieved.

