There is great suffering on our planet that is only getting worse. Doctors and their organizations are responsible for a significant part of it. Politicians, with their lust for war, are another huge part. The owners of the media are among the worst. Big business with all the poisons they make money from, our religions, sexual predators, there is no end to it all. Suicide has always been a problem, but more people than ever are choosing to escape life, and now we have euthanasia being accepted in more countries.

We all die eventually, but how we die and when we die is an issue open to debate, consideration, and even under our control sometimes. No one likes to suffer, but life is difficult, and that is something we cannot avoid.

We must have compassion and empathy for the suffering of others and do the best we can with our own suffering. Once we are here in life, there is no easy way out. Suicide is an agony, but allowing doctors to inject us with pentobarbital (see below) as wardens do to prison inmates is no joy. It seems like the best ticket out of insupportable pain and misery is this new nitrogen pod (see below), but those involved were arrested last year in the first case of its use. Perhaps it is too good of an idea for doctors and politicians who unconsciously promote suffering and pain.

Trust Doctors With Euthanasia?

The term “euthanasia” is derived from the Greek for good death, but it only began to be used in a modern and familiar way in the late 19th century. For centuries, in Western societies, “euthanasia” referred to a pious death blessed by God. However, today, the characteristics and frequency of clinical problems with the performance of euthanasia and physician-assisted suicide are uncertain, to say the least. However, much can be said about the right to die with dignity, but are doctors dignified enough to help people die?

Doctors and the medical system they serve are responsible for so much misery and death in the world. Should they be given a license to kill patients at the end of their lives? Most doctors who have been in practice long enough have noticed that the rates of chronic illnesses in the population have dramatically increased and that many diseases appeared that had previously been almost unheard of.

Under the care of our cherished modern physicians in America, we see at least 60 percent of the population with one chronic illness or another and 75 percent obese, with most of them having at a minimum metabolic syndrome and on their way to diabetes, kidney issues, and clogged arteries.

Is the best answer they can come up with chemically induced euthanasia with the same chemical to kill inmates on death row? Many doctors are enthusiastic about helping people die, and there is good reason when suffering is beyond what humans can support. But there are better ways to end life than with lethal injections.

