Though this essay was essentially about Ukraine, Europe, and Russia, it is only fair to say similar things about the Gulf War and the worldwide consequences of shortages and higher prices of fertilizer and other related products like diesel fuel. Few are taking it seriously, though hundreds of millions could die over the next few years as famine spreads throughout the world in 2027. The picture Adams paints in his essay is grim, and he’s not wrong about the fundamental math though perhaps overstated, which does not reduce the concern nor the insanity of war in the 21st Century.

Adams is right that the Strait is the single most vulnerable artery in global civilization. Though things are never as bad as some people like to present them, and even Adams, a few days later, reduced his estimates from billions to hundreds of millions. But if you reduce global calorie production by 25-30% for a sustained period, you don’t get everyone eating 25% less. You get:

Price spikes that price the poorest billion out of food markets entirely.

Hoarding and export bans by producing nations.

Just-in-time supply chains that collapse within weeks, not months.

Political instability that makes a coordinated response impossible.

The global food system operates on roughly 90 days of stored grain at any given time. It’s not built for sustained disruption. The core of Adams’ argument is correct: the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, combined with the destruction of Persian Gulf gas infrastructure, is the single greatest threat to global food security in modern history.

Hunger has always been a problem for humanity, but that is about to get worse. Farmers worldwide are already feeling squeezed not only by a diminishing supply of fertilizers, but also by high diesel and fertilizer costs.

Global food production is doomed to contract; it’s already written in stone. It seems, no matter what numbers we use, that more people will die outside the war zones than inside them. From the wars in Russia, Ukraine, and the Gulf, more people could die of starvation around the world than died in the Holocaust. Meaning war has never been so insane. Meaning the public health and medical implications are more than dramatic.

The Insanity of Zelensky and All Who Support Him

The Nord Stream Truth Finally Surfaces. For nearly four years, the Western press performed its usual circus act over who blew up the Nord Stream pipelines. Russia did it to itself. No, rogue pro-Ukraine operatives. No, it was a mystery wrapped in an enigma. Seymour Hersh said the United States did it with Norwegian assistance—and the media memory-holed him with impressive speed.

Now the German Federal Prosecutor has filed an indictment. July 2, 2026. A Ukrainian military officer, Serhii K., stands charged with co-perpetrating a war crime—an attack on civilian objects—acting on orders of Ukrainian state authorities. Not rogue. Not freelance. State-directed sabotage.

Let’s be clear about what this means:

Ukraine attacked the energy infrastructure of its own ally. Germany had poured billions in military and financial aid into Ukraine. And Ukraine responded by blowing up the pipelines that supplied roughly half of Germany’s annual natural gas demand.

This was an act of war against a NATO member. If Russia had done the same thing, we’d be at a nuclear flashpoint. Because Ukraine did it, we get diplomatic awkwardness and quiet hopes that the defendant gets acquitted.

The objective was to cut off gas supplies permanently. Not temporarily disrupted, not symbolically damaged. Permanently destroy. The indictment states this plainly.

CONTINUE READING ON DR. SIRCUS