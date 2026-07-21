Dr.Sircus

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Ken Taylor's avatar
Ken Taylor
10h

Zelenskyy is a money-laundering criminal and responsible for the mass murder of many thousands of Ukrainians who have perished in this needless(US sponsored) war with Russia. This man is a puppet for Western/US hegemony and while they use him as a propaganda tool for their deception, he continues to enrich himself. Warped beyond belief!

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ChatterX's avatar
ChatterX
6hEdited

"It's done"

-Ex UK PM Liz Truss on Nord Stream destruction, 2022:

youtu.be/JqIBTDFL1js?t=21

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U.S. Nuland confirms the Nord Stream destruction plan to Sen. Ron Johnson:

youtube.com/watch?v=rBUIlHM9WSo

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UK insurers refuse to pay Nord Stream because blasts were ‘government’ backed:

thegrayzone.com/2024/04/17/uk-insurers-refuse-pay-nord-stream/

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Biden bragging about "destroying the Nord Stream pipeline":

youtube.com/shorts/FVbEoZXhCrM

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Chump bragging about "destroying the Nord Stream pipeline":

youtu.be/lpf6ZeABP1I?t=1545

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