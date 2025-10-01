This is the introductory chapter to the second edition of my book on vascular medicine, which has been highly popular because it addresses a significant need among so many people. Below, you will find the core of my Natural Cardiology protocol. Natural Cardiology typically refers to books that emphasize non-pharmaceutical, lifestyle-based, or integrative strategies for preventing and managing cardiovascular disease, focusing on diet, nutrition, exercise, stress reduction, and natural therapies rather than surgery or drugs.

However, below you will find a cutting-edge, potent natural medicine protocol designed to replace the toxic drugs that mainstream cardiologists currently use with little success. It offers a true revolution in cardiology through an easy-to-understand and follow system that will do no harm and offer hope when your doctor can give none.

Nothing is more important to understand and know than how to prevent and recover from cardiovascular disease (CVD). It is as significant a subject as curing cancer and age-related neurological decline. Heart disease is still the number one killer in the world, and surprisingly, it is spreading to the young. However, a new era in cardiology is beginning. We now have a new approach that doesn’t just slow heart disease — it reverses it at its biological root.

However, we have a tragic emergency situation. New research from the American Heart Association reveals that young adults between 18 and 25 are experiencing heart-related risks at unprecedented rates, specifically because of factors such as rising obesity, metabolic syndrome, diabetes, and mRNA vaccine-induced myocarditis, both clinical and subclinical, which unfortunately includes many of the people vaccinated.

Never has there been a greater need for a new form of cardiology because of all the damage done to 6 billion people’s hearts because of the mRNA injections. Even the slightest damage to the heart will be telling over the next few years, especially to the majority who are magnesium deficient. But sadly, for many, it has already ended with sudden death, even among the young. mRNA injections are cardiotoxic and should never be administered to children or anyone else, according to the new head of the FDA’s vaccine department.

Reversing a weakened heart and deep cleaning the vascular system were rare until recently. Now, there are natural and semi-natural drugs, devices, and holistic treatments that, when used effectively and intelligently, may reliably reverse a weakened heart and clean out plaque from blood vessels. The goal is to effectively mitigate the cardiovascular risks and metabolic complications associated with all forms of metabolic disease.

Below is an outline of the principal all-natural or semi-natural medicines that you will see detailed in this book. None of them are known or used by mainstream cardiologists, who rely on dangerous and ineffective Statin drugs that no one should be taking.

Cyclodextrins: The Game-Changer: Cyclodextrins sweep away toxic cholesterol and oxidize lipids from blood vessels. Cyclodextrins, described as “liquid suppositories” that strip cholesterol from vascular plaque, are positioned as a revolutionary tool. Their ability to reduce plaque volume, lower calcium scores, and alleviate symptoms such as angina within weeks is supported by credible studies.

The accessibility of cyclodextrins—FDA-approved, safe for home use, and non-invasive—contrasts sharply with conventional cardiology’s high-risk, high-cost procedures. Magnesium: The Unsung Hero Magnesium is framed as the “Robin” to cyclodextrins’ “Batman,” addressing calcium dysregulation, insulin resistance, and endothelial health. Magnesium restores the electrical and muscular balance of the cardiovascular system, thereby preventing spasms, arrhythmias, and inflammation.

Because magnesium is essential for healthy control of blood vessel function, blood pressure regulation, and regular heart contractions, a deficiency in magnesium increases the risk of conditions such as endothelial dysfunction, hypertension, cardiac arrhythmias, and sudden death from cardiac arrest. Magnesium intake is also inversely associated with coronary artery calcification. Magnesium deficiencies can complicate any problem with the calcification of any body part because calcium becomes toxic in the presence of such deficiencies. Magnesium controls calcium.

Reversing insulin resistance is the first step to reversing diabetes and heart disease. Magnesium improves insulin resistance, serum lipid profiles, and reduces inflammation, endothelial dysfunction, oxidative stress, and platelet aggregability. Magnesium acts as a mild calcium antagonist on vascular smooth muscle tone and post-receptor insulin signaling; it is critically involved in energy metabolism, fatty acid synthesis, glucose utilization, ATPase functions, the release of neurotransmitters, and endothelial cell function and secretion. Magnesium has a significant impact on glucose metabolism and blood lipid levels. Polyenyl phosphatidylcholine (PPC) repairs and regenerates the cellular membranes of arteries, making them supple and healthy again. PPC is a purified extract of phosphatidylcholine rich in polyunsaturated fatty acids, typically derived from soybeans. It is essentially a form of phosphatidylcholine (the major phospholipid in cell membranes). PPC has garnered interest for its role in cell membrane repair, enhancing cholesterol metabolism, and exhibiting anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. It has been used as a hepatoprotective (liver-protecting) agent and, more recently, in cardiovascular therapy (notably the Plaquex® protocol) to treat atherosclerosis. Nattokinase & Other Enzymes have potential cardiovascular benefits, particularly in managing blood clotting, plaque buildup, and reducing blood pressure. L-Arginine plays a vital role in cardiovascular health by enhancing endothelial function and improving blood flow. L-Arginine is the common substrate for two enzymes, arginase and nitric oxide synthase (NOS). As a precursor to nitric oxide, it is a key component of endothelial-derived relaxing factor. Chlorine Dioxide – Several studies have found a strong relationship between the bacterium causing gum disease and atherosclerosis. The same bacterium that has been cultured from the crud, or plaque, is seen in arteries. People with gum disease (also known as periodontal disease) have two to three times the risk of having a heart attack, stroke, or other serious cardiovascular event. “Periodontal disease increases the body’s burden of inflammation,” says periodontist Dr. Hatice Hasturk of the Harvard-affiliated Forsyth Institute. CLO 2 is probably the most extensively tested disinfectant in history. It is a safe and effective biocide. It has been used to eliminate waterborne pathogens and is excellent for attacking biofilms in the mouth and on vessel walls. Hydrogen Inhalation Therapy – Patients who had suffered cardiac arrest and were resuscitated were given hydrogen inhalation during their critical care. After three months, survival was roughly 20% higher in the hydrogen group compared to controls, representing a relative increase of around 40%. Carbon Dioxide Inhalation Therapy – Knowledge and appreciation of the effects of CO2 on the heart are necessary for optimal clinical management in perioperative and critical care settings because CO2 impacts coronary blood flow and myocardial oxygen supply. DMSO provides a variety of anti-clotting activities that are similar to (but eclipse) the effects of aspirin and, unlike aspirin, does not have any associated adverse effects. DMSO is remarkably effective at eliminating circulatory obstructions (e.g., clots). A leading DMSO researcher found that 50% of patients with Raynaud’s syndrome experienced symptom relief with DMSO, and that thrombophlebitis responds well to DMSO. Likewise, DMSO has been shown to improve diabetic circulatory impairments such as peripheral neuropathy or diabetic ulcers (where one study of hundreds of patients reported over a 94% treatment success rate) and prevent future amputations. Lithium Orotate Mood Stabilization and Mental Health: Widely used as a nootropic, lithium orotate supports mood balance, reduces anxiety, and promotes emotional wellness by modulating neurotransmitters like serotonin, dopamine, and glutamate. It’s particularly noted for helping those with irritability, mood swings, or a genetic predisposition to mood disorders, often as an adjunct to other therapies. Also has cardiovascular effects, and one of the principal reasons is that it deals with stress. EWOT – Exercise with Oxygen Therapy is the process of breathing purified oxygen while exercising. This enables additional oxygen to be absorbed by your red blood cells, blood plasma, and tissue fluids. Vascular Brownout occurs when a hypoxic stress event causes inflammation in the vascular endothelium. This reduces the inside size of the blood vessels that carry blood, creating a bottleneck. Each bottleneck obstructs blood flow, cutting off oxygen to the tissues downstream.

CONTINUE READING ON DR. SIRCUS