Dr.Sircus

Dr.Sircus

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Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
1h

Still taking my sodium bicarbonate and balancing my ph.

Wary of a disease called prediabetes, like pre pregnant

Sounds like Pharma marketing.

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Dr. Khadija Siddiqui's avatar
Dr. Khadija Siddiqui
4h

Pancreatic cancer highlights how long a disease can progress silently before detection, and why earlier metabolic risk awareness and diagnosis matter far more than late-stage treatment debates.

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