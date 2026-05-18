There has been quite a bit of news about pancreatic cancer, which is one of the most feared diagnoses in modern medicine, not only because of its aggressiveness, but because of how quietly it begins. It does not announce itself clearly. It develops slowly, often invisibly, over years, sometimes decades, until the moment it is finally detected—usually too late. By the time a tumor is seen on a scan, the deeper disease has already been present for a long time, evolving beneath the surface of normal function.

This is the central tragedy of pancreatic cancer: it is not just fast-moving—it is late-recognized. The pancreas itself is not a minor organ. It sits deep in the abdomen, quietly performing two of the most important functions in the body. It produces digestive enzymes necessary to break down food, and it regulates blood sugar through insulin and other hormones. When the pancreas begins to fail, the effects ripple across the entire organism. Digestion becomes compromised. Blood sugar becomes unstable. Metabolic balance begins to collapse.

But even as this process unfolds, the symptoms are often subtle, vague, and easily dismissed, except that diabetes and metabolic Syndrome are on the main screen radar, as is obesity. Modern medicine clearly recognizes diabetes, obesity, and metabolic Syndrome as risk factors for pancreatic cancer—but it has not fully integrated these conditions into a unified causal model of the disease.

Large epidemiological studies consistently show:

Type 2 Diabetes → ~1.5–2× higher risk of pancreatic cancer

Obesity → ~20–50% increased risk

Metabolic Syndrome → elevated risk

In pancreatic cancer, unexplained weight loss may appear first, often attributed to stress or diet changes. Appetite declines. There may be intermittent abdominal discomfort or a dull pain radiating into the back, easily mistaken for musculoskeletal strain. Stool changes occur as fat digestion becomes impaired, yet many people do not report them. Jaundice may develop quietly if bile flow is obstructed, but in its early stages, it can go unnoticed. Perhaps most significantly, new-onset diabetes appears, particularly after midlife, but is typically treated as routine rather than investigated as a signal of pancreatic distress.

Each of these signs is meaningful. But taken separately, they rarely trigger an alarm. This is why pancreatic cancer is so often missed. The pancreas has an extraordinary functional reserve. It can lose the vast majority of its enzyme-producing capacity before obvious symptoms arise. By the time the system shows clear dysfunction, the underlying damage is already extensive. What appears suddenly is, in truth, the endpoint of a long, silent deterioration. To understand pancreatic cancer, we must move beyond the idea of it as a sudden event. It is the result of long-term chronic conditions.

Today, oncologists are excited about a new treatment, and the headlines read, ‘A watershed moment: A pancreatic cancer drug is set to transform treatment.’ An experimental pancreatic cancer drug that’s been shown to double survival in patients with advanced stages of the disease is poised to revolutionize the way the cancer is treated, oncologists say. The drug, called daraxonrasib, has already been fast-tracked for approval by the Food and Drug Administration. What they do not say is that short survival times are only slightly lengthened, meaning a few months more of suffering. Death’s door continues to knock, and there is an increased cost in terms of misery due to the drug’s side effects.

The reported side effects for daraxonrasib are actually pretty substantial—though researchers keep emphasizing that most were “manageable.” The most commonly reported side effects include:

rash/skin toxicity

mouth sores (stomatitis)

nausea

vomiting

diarrhea

fatigue

constipation

inflammation

Liver irritation / elevated liver enzymes

anemia (low red blood cells)

kidney-related effects

scaly or peeling skin

And importantly:

96% of patients had treatment-related side effects

about 30% had severe or potentially life-threatening side effects

One highly publicized patient, former Senator Ben Sasse, described the drug as “nasty,” saying it caused severe skin eruptions and bleeding from multiple body sites. So this is definitely not “a harmless miracle pill.”

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