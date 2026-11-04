Doctors, health officials, and the regulators who oversee them operate with a willful ignorance that would be malpractice anywhere else in medicine—injecting a biologically active substance into a human body without knowing that body’s magnesium status is not a minor oversight. It is reckless. It is, by any honest standard of medicine, malpractice in the making—the kind of negligence that would be laughed out of any surgical theater, any ICU, any clinic where physicians are expected to account for the physiological state of the patient they are treating. And yet it is the standard of care.

Consider what a vaccine actually demands. An immune response is not a reflex; it is a massive metabolic undertaking. Antigen processing, lymphocyte activation, clonal expansion, antibody synthesis, cytokine cascades—every one of these steps is enzyme-driven, and every enzyme involved is cofactor-dependent. Chief among those cofactors is magnesium. ATP-dependent cellular work relies on magnesium. Ribosomes cannot translate protein without it. DNA and RNA polymerases cannot copy nucleic acids without it. Inflammation cannot be regulated without it. The immune system, in its entirety, runs on magnesium. It is the engine oil of the entire defense apparatus.

Now ask the obvious question: what does the medical system check before it injects? Heart rate. Maybe blood pressure. A temperature. And even then, not always. A fundamental metabolic variable for mounting a clean immune response—magnesium status—is measured in essentially no one, ever.

And the deficiency is not rare. Most of the population is estimated to be magnesium-deficient or borderline, and the standard serum test measures magnesium in a compartment that contains less than one percent of total body stores. Meanwhile, the body clamps blood levels tightly to protect the heart at the expense of every other tissue. A normal serum magnesium does not exclude tissue depletion. Treating that result as proof of adequate reserves confuses a limited measurement with a complete assessment. That is a serious clinical failure.

So here is the situation, plainly: medicine injects a powerful physiological demand signal into bodies without checking whether they have the substrate to meet it, at population scale, and calls the result “standard of care.” A surgeon who operated without knowing a patient’s potassium would be brought up on charges. A physician who prescribed a drug known to deplete magnesium without a glance at baseline status would be considered negligent. But injecting a foreign antigen into a severely magnesium-deficient body is medical madness.

This is not an oversight. It is a structural refusal to look—because if magnesium status were required to be adequate before injecting a vaccine safely, the entire, vast, profitable machinery of mass vaccination would have to acknowledge that a cheap, unpatentable mineral matters more than the timing of a rollout. That is a truth the system cannot afford. It cannot even think about it.

Mechanisms differ between platforms, and mRNA vaccines demand something categorically more extreme from the body than regular vaccines, so it is no surprise that more adverse reactions were recorded in the first year after the COVID vaccine rollout than for all other vaccines over the last 30 years.

Doctors, health officials, medical organizations, the FDA,

and the CDC must answer a basic question:

Why isn’t the patient’s metabolic readiness central to the decision?

In my vaccine book When Medicine Loses its Heart, the chapter The Biology of Susceptibility explains why the same injection isn’t the same event for everybody. One of medicine’s great simplifications is the tendency to talk about human beings as though we were biologically interchangeable. We are not. Give 100 people the same food, the same drug, the same infection, the same anesthetic, or the same vaccine, and you will not get 100 identical responses. Most may respond similarly. Some may hardly respond at all. A few may respond dramatically. The difference is not imagination. The difference is biology. Magnesium deficiencies bring a hard truth to this principle. And it amazes me that no one else and I have thought this truth that makes vaccination even more dangerous than it already is.

Crossing the Biological Threshold – When One More Insult Becomes Too Much

This chapter in my vaccine book comes right after the one on magnesium. The human body is not infinitely resilient. It compensates, adapts, repairs, reroutes, suppresses, detoxifies, and keeps going, often for years, while carrying burdens that are invisible from the outside. A person may appear healthy while living remarkably close to the edge of physiological tolerance. Then one more stress arrives, and suddenly everything changes. The final insult may be an infection, a drug, surgery, chemical exposure, severe emotional shock, or a vaccination. The mistake is assuming that because the final event was small, the biological consequences must also be small. The same injection does not enter the same body.

CONTINUE READING ON DR. SIRCUS