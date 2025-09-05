Dr.Sircus

Dr.Sircus

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
14h

The bright side is that about 30% of kids are still relatively healthy. The government has been very successful destroying the health of the country with the FDA, CDC and NIH all leading the charge.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Barbara Johnston's avatar
Barbara Johnston
14h

Should read “ Yes, you are all wrong and complicit.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Mark Sircus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture