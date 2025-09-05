Pediatricians Paul Thomas and Kenneth Stoller, joined by advocacy group Stand for Health Freedom, have filed a federal lawsuit against the CDC in the U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon. They claim the agency’s 72-dose childhood vaccine schedule has never been tested for cumulative safety effects, violating federal law and children’s constitutional rights under the Fifth Amendment. The suit argues that this unexamined policy acts as a de facto mandate, potentially fueling the rise of chronic illnesses, and seeks to enforce comprehensive testing and parental choice in vaccination decisions.

The term vaccine skeptic is the pharmaceutical-controlled media term blowing off rational discussion, meaning it shows off violent non-listening. The mainstream does not want to listen to anything that doubts its vaccine narrative, which is, through and through, the biggest lie of modern civilization. Kennedy was grilled alive by Senators recently, who arrogantly don’t understand a thing about the horrific damage modern medicine and especially mRNA vaccines have done.

Firing the medical terrorists at the CDC is good for them before they get attacked again by the vaccine-injured.

It is a powerful cartel that kills children and adults alike, saying repeatedly that vaccines are safe and effective when they are neither.

Oh no, it couldn’t possibly be the totally safe and effective holy vaccines that have saved the world.

