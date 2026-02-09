Here, we have to divide readers and the public into two large camps. You either bow down and believe the mainstream narratives in medicine, or you don’t. What is the relationship between cancer and vaccines is the big question, especially in the case of COVID-19 vaccines, and what more than a few doctors are calling ‘Turbo Cancer’? There are many professionals, listed below, who assert that the field of cancer has suddenly changed due to the insanity of genetic injections, with most oncoloists want to stay oblivious to.

This question cuts right to the heart of one of the deepest scientific and institutional taboos. It used to be true that most people, and still most doctors, believed that vaccines are totally safe and effective. Still, since so many people know others who have suddenly died after their genetic injections, and seeing so many healthy professional athletes falling over dead in stadiums full of witnesses, many are now doubting mainstream vaccine medicine, and the experts and doctors are crying about it. What we’re dealing with here is a story of two opposite narratives in cancer treatment and how genetic vaccines play into the picture.

The official claim, which is that vaccines “prevent” cancer by preventing certain chronic infections; and The independent, under-acknowledged reality is that some vaccine components and manufacturing processes carry theoretical or demonstrated oncogenic risks that have never been transparently or longitudinally studied.

Until recently, colorectal cancer (CRC) was essentially a disease of older adults—typically presenting after 60 years of age. By 2024, U.S. registry data showed rates of early-onset CRC nearly doubling, beginning around 2021, coinciding with the rollout of mass mRNA genetic vaccination. Alarmingly, in people under 50, colorectal cancer has now surpassed breast and lung cancer as the leading cause of cancer-related death. This epidemiologic pivot demands that we consider the possibility that oncogenic COVID-19 vaccines introduced in 2021 have played a significant role.

No matter what the news media and experts say, we are free to choose our own path, our own beliefs, treatments, and who we will listen to and trust. Civilizations do not usually fail because the truth is unavailable. They fail because the truth is not listened to.

Non-listening is the dominant habit of our age. It is not the absence of voices, but the refusal to hear any voice that disrupts comfort, authority, or established power. Even a single witness—one careful observer, one doctor speaking from experience—can be ignored if what they say threatens the prevailing order.

History makes this painfully clear. When Ignaz Semmelweis told doctors in the 19th century to wash their hands before delivering babies, he was mocked, dismissed, and professionally destroyed. He was right. Women were dying because doctors refused to listen. Truth did not fail—listening did. In medicine, progress has often begun with a single clinician saying, “Something is wrong. This does not behave the way it should.” What determines the future is not whether that voice exists, but whether anyone is willing to hear it.

When a physician reports an unexpected pattern—whether one calls it turbo cancer or something else—the responsible response is not ridicule or silence, but attention. Listening does not require agreement. It requires humility. The refusal to hear, on the other hand, guarantees repetition of the same error that has followed medicine through centuries: the protection of doctrine over the protection of life.

Medicine has never lacked voices.

What it lacks—repeatedly—is the willingness to listen.

History shows that truth in medicine rarely arrives as a chorus. More often, it comes as a single, uncomfortable observation made by one clinician who notices that reality no longer matches the doctrine. The response of institutions is almost always the same: dismissal, ridicule, silence. Non-listening is not the exception in civilization; it is the rule.

Dr. Ryan Cole was among the first physicians to publicly describe what he believed were unusually aggressive, fast-moving cancers—what later came to be labeled “turbo cancer”—the immediate reaction was not curiosity, investigation, or careful listening. It was erasure. For myself, it was enough to listen to Dr. Cole, a pathologist, just months after the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccine, but now many professionals have joined him. Dr. Cole stated that he is observing cancers that appear suddenly and progress very rapidly, as compared to normal cancers, which, in general, develop and progress slowly.

