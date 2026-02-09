Dr.Sircus

Randy Chambers
6hEdited

What a coincidence that you mentioned "Dr. Ignaz Semmelweis" after just reading about him this morning in RFK's Introduction to Plague of Corruption by Dr. Judy Mikovitz and Kent Heckenlively. Dr. Judy was the first researcher to reveal that vaccines beginning in the early 1930's were possibly causing chronic fatigue syndrome and autism (ASD), both neurological diseases possibly caused by an XMRV retrovirus transferred via vaccines as a result of manufacturing processes that grew vaccine viruses using murine (mouse) tissue.

Thanks to RFK, he's taking the lead to convert government health agencies to be pro-truth and pro-humanity about medical research instead of agency protection of Big Pharma and Big Medicine hegemony and revenue streams.

Jim Evans
12h

Thank you for your honesty and courage and for caring about your patients!

I'm thankful for Dr. Cole too and others bravely speaking truth to a very powerful group of people. I'm praying for the truth to be heard, believed and that it will save lives!

Please help us Lord!✝️💜🛐

