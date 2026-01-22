Vaccines: From Medicine to Pharmaceutical Terrorism

In this explosive private video, Dr. Sircus speaks openly about vaccines, censorship, and what he calls pharmaceutical terrorism — a position he has held for more than two decades.

He recounts how, 22 years ago, he wrote his first medical book after reading daily testimonies of children who died following vaccination. The emotional toll was so severe that he originally titled the book Cry of the Heart — later renamed The Terror of Pediatric Medicine, a title that made his medical and political position unmistakably clear.

In the free 4:25-minute preview, Dr. Sircus discusses:

Why vaccines are one of the most censored subjects in medicine

How censorship itself becomes a form of medical violence

The myth of “safe and effective” and why it collapsed after COVID

Government admissions of vaccine injury and death

The link between vaccines, autism, and pediatric disease

Why mRNA injections are not vaccines, but gene therapy

