Dr.Sircus

Dr.Sircus

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Tracy Kolenchuk's avatar
Tracy Kolenchuk
19h

Most airplanes never crash, never kil people. When an airplane crashes and kills people, a team of researchers is convened to investigate every possible cause that might have contributed to the deaths. Most cars never cause deaths. But, when a specific car, a specific model and year cause a number of deaths, investigations are conducted to get a clear picture of the cause. Every case that can be found is brought into the study. Investigators look for similar patterns in other cars that might not yet have been noticed, and changes are made.

What happens when a vaccine causes a death? Most cases, like many medical deaths, suffer from a standard accounting problem - segregation of duties. The person and the system responsible for assigning the cause of death has an incentive to ensure that medical causes are not documented. In addition, there is no industry standard process for dealing with medical errors. They simply disappear. There is also no corrective process when a patient, family member, or even another medical professional, doctor, nurse, or caregiver has an opposing view.

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Simonde's avatar
Simonde
11h

'Vaccines may prevent serious disease', no proof of that whatsoever. Don't be vaccine hesitant, be vaccine hostile!

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