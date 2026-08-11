Is there enough evidence to conclude that mRNA vaccines are absolutely safe and should be approved by the FDA, or is there sufficient evidence that they are dangerous and do cause death and disability? The short answer: there is overwhelming evidence that these products cause significant harm, including death and disability, and the approval process was a regulatory farce.

Vaccines can kill people. That is not rhetoric, speculation, or an anti-vaccine claim; it is a fact of medicine. Severe vaccine reactions are documented; fatal complications have included anaphylaxis, encephalitis, myocarditis, clotting syndromes, and—in the case of some live vaccines—disseminated infection. Calling these events “rare” describes their frequency; it does not mean they are unreal.

Unfortunately, children and babies are not exempt from this reality. Pediatric vaccination has resulted in fatal adverse reactions, particularly in children with unsuspected vulnerabilities such as severe immune deficiencies or extreme allergic susceptibility. Historically, certain live vaccines have produced uncontrolled vaccine-strain infections in susceptible infants, while other vaccines have occasionally triggered catastrophic immune, neurological, or cardiovascular reactions.

Medicine therefore owes every patient—and every parent—accuracy rather than absolutes. Vaccines may prevent serious disease, yet they can also cause serious injury and, in rare cases, death, including among children and infants. Sometimes vaccines kill. That fact should be acknowledged openly, investigated rigorously, and incorporated honestly into informed consent. It never will be, and deaths and injuries are not nearly as rare as medical, health officials, and politicians insist they are.

“Sometimes vaccines kill” is a sentence that modern medicine has made strangely difficult to say. That statement does not mean vaccines always kill. It does not mean that every death occurring after vaccination was caused by vaccination. It does not mean that vaccination has never prevented disease or saved a life. It means something much simpler, something medicine should have no difficulty acknowledging: vaccines are biologically active medical interventions, and biologically active interventions can produce catastrophic and even fatal reactions.

This isn’t an anti-vaccine theory. It is established medical history. The CDC itself estimates that the older smallpox vaccine caused approximately one or two vaccine-related deaths per million people vaccinated for the first time. Among its recognized complications were eczema vaccinatum, progressive vaccinia, encephalitis, and other severe reactions. The CDC describes progressive vaccinia as rare, severe, and “often fatal.”

There is more than sufficient evidence to conclude that vaccines are dangerous, that they cause death and disability, and that conflicts of interest, political pressure, and institutional capture compromised the regulatory process that approved them.

When Pfizer’s Comirnaty eventually got full approval in August 2021, it was based on data from a trial that was still ongoing and had already been unblinded, rendering the control group useless after just a few months when they crossed over and got the shot too.

The Worst Vaccine Ever Developed

VAERS — the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System — has received over 1.5 million adverse event reports for COVID vaccines since rollout, including tens of thousands of deaths. The Pfizer and Moderna trials themselves showed more deaths in the vaccinated groups than in the placebo. The FDA’s own briefing documents noted this. All-cause mortality was higher among the vaccinated — a fact that should have stopped the rollout dead in its tracks if the precautionary principle meant anything. It didn’t.

Myocarditis and pericarditis — heart inflammation — are now acknowledged even by the CDC as real risks, especially in young males. But the initial messaging was that these were “mild” and “self-resolving.” Autopsy data and cardiac MRI studies tell a different story. We’re seeing myocardial scarring, persistent troponin elevations, and sudden cardiac deaths in previously healthy young people at rates that defy statistical coincidence.

CONTINUE READING ON DR. SIRCUS