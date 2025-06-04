Dr.Sircus

Dr.Sircus

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
warrior saint's avatar
warrior saint
1d

You are 100% right on the mark with what you shared about the insanity of the west, including the USA, as to who wants to provoke nuclear war, let alone any kind of war. The answer is only insane, crazy leaders of countries who do just the opposite of those they represent want. These leaders chains are pulled by others who are more insane than they are.

Look at idiots like graham and blumenthal wasting months at a time in ukraine at great taxpayer expense to only provoke aggression with the drone strikes deep in Russia. BOth these idiot congress people should be impeached today. They ae the only ones who benefit from war at the expense of others.

thank you,

John

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
1d

Governments love war. They get to exert their power and might by forcing citizens to die for them, all the while practicing population control, and in the meantime play around with their war toys.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Mark Sircus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture