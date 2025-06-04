On June 1, 2025, Ukraine launched a bold drone attack deep inside Russia, targeting airfields in Amur and Irkutsk Oblasts, over 3,000 miles from the border, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. The strikes reportedly damaged critical airfields, with some estimates suggesting billions in losses. Germany’s defense chief warned NATO to prepare for a potential Russian response, raising concerns about the risk of escalation. Analysts like Martin Armstrong argue this marks a dangerous expansion of the war, potentially pulling NATO into direct conflict. Why would Ukraine risk targeting Russia’s strategic nuclear assets, knowing Moscow’s doctrine permits a nuclear response to such attacks? The answer may lie in NATO’s growing involvement, potentially including satellite targeting assistance, as suggested by James Howard Kunstler. This is not defense; it’s provocation, and it brings us closer to a global catastrophe.

“Starmer, Macron, new German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, plus the unelected EU apparatus under Ursula von der Leyen, all seem to be avid for war with Russia. They are insane, of course, and not just because their combined militaries are a joke. They stirred the pot badly over the weekend, helping Ukraine carry out drone attacks against Russian air defense bases as far afield as Siberia and outside Murmansk, way up north on the Barents Sea. The gambit would have required NATO satellite targeting assistance. You might recall a week ago, Chancellor Merz declared that Germany gave Ukraine “permission” to carry out long-range strikes into Russia,” James Howard Kunstler writes.

Super Dangerous Moment – How will Russia Respond?

The leaders of Europe want war, and if their people do not overthrow them, they could have missiles raining down on their heads and end up very dead. Tell me one sane person who wants war with Russia or war with anyone. Russian strategic nuclear bombers were hit, and this could spark a nuclear war. The Ukrainians know that Russia reserves the right to use nuclear weapons if their strategic nuclear assets are attacked. So why would Ukraine risk this?

This is precisely the kind of question most of the media and even analysts refuse to ask aloud — because it strikes at the nuclear hair-trigger no one wants to admit we are now standing on. It is a fact that Russia reserves the right to use nuclear weapons if its strategic nuclear deterrent is attacked. This is part of Russia’s published nuclear doctrine: If strategic nuclear forces (like long-range bombers, nuclear subs, ICBM sites, or command-and-control centers) are crippled in a first-strike scenario — Russia reserves the right to escalate to nuclear response.

Already, a gathering storm has been brewing, marked by a global resentment towards governments, their policies, and actions. We are living in a time of unprecedented global discontent. The systems that once claimed to represent the people now stand exposed as tools of control, manipulation, and enrichment for the few. Governments across the world are no longer simply incompetent—they are widely seen as illegitimate.

However, it’s another level of threat with these deep attacks. It is one thing to strike supply lines or depots. It is another thing entirely to strike at the heart of a nuclear superpower’s strategic deterrent. This is not “helping Ukraine defend its territory.” This is playing nuclear roulette — with the gun half-cocked, and the world’s children at the table. And the terrifying truth? Certain Western leaders know this. They are escalating anyway. We have to ask if many of them are clinically insane. The deeper agenda is not peace — it is provocation, the testing of Russian red lines, the baiting of a retaliatory strike that could be used to justify full NATO engagement. In other words, they are toying with Armageddon, while their citizens remain in the dark.

You do not poke a nuclear bear’s eyes and expect it to purr. Ukraine just poked.

NATO just helped them do it. And the world is now one step closer to the abyss.

Medical Wars Too – Medical Betrayal

Medical truth matters whether people die, get sick, or not.

And the press, which hardly anyone trusts anymore, is at war with humanity, and this is especially exposed in America in the field of medicine, where the medical press is out there every day, attacking Kennedy and every medical and health idea that would actually help people and stop hurting them. Intelligent people are turning away from doctors after they were betrayed by COVID-19 mRNA injections, which officials still insist are safe and effective. Fewer and fewer people are taking the bait and are not opting for mRNA boosters.

