Outrage would be a mild response to the treason of the FDA. What would the United States military do if it discovered a terrorist camp ready to unleash hell on Americans? They would send in either B-2 Bombers, Cruise Missiles, or the most powerful drones in their arsenals and bomb the place out of existence without a drop of remorse. What would the FBI do if it discovered an attack on the White House, the Capitol Building, or a nuclear plant? Call their lawyers or call in the Army and Marines?

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) quietly granted full approval to Moderna’s mRNA COVID-19 injection for children while Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was on vacation—and without his knowledge or consent.

On July 10, Moderna, Inc. announced the FDA approved the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for Spikevax®, the Company’s COVID shot, in “children 6 months through 11 years of age. The approval was made despite Moderna’s own scientists’ admission that there are “unacceptable toxicity” levels in mRNA vaccines, and that “lipid nanoparticle structural components, production methods, route of administration and proteins produced from complexed mRNAs all present toxicity concerns.”

Kennedy’s Own Organization Sues Him

A nonprofit anti-vaccine group founded by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is suing him, in his capacity as Secretary of the US Department of Health and Human Services, for failing to establish a task force to promote the development of safer childhood vaccines.

“Our first priority will ALWAYS be children’s health. Sec. Kennedy has FAILED to establish a task force dedicated to making childhood vaccines safer, as mandated by federal law, so we WILL be holding him accountable,” Children’s Health Defense said Tuesday in a post on X.

What is going on with Kennedy, his team, and the United States Government is anyone’s guess at this point. Still, for years it has been obvious, to me at least, that a real war on terrorism would start with the FDA and then the CDC, which means the American government is the largest, most vicious terrorist organization in the world. There is nothing more brutal than terrorism carried out through medicine.

There is no hope for our race if we cannot wake up to the terrible mistake that medicine has become. All other wars on terrorism and wars between countries are a red herring if modern medicine is not targeted. I woke up to the disgrace 21 years ago when I learned how babies are attacked at birth with Hep B vaccines, something they do not need.

“I’ve Never Seen as Many Deaths. It’s around a 500 or 600% Increase.”

Way back in 2022, funeral director John O’Looney of Milton Keynes family funeral services in Milton Keynes, England, shared that deaths are at unprecedented levels among young people in their 20s, 30s, and 40s, and “all were vaccinated.” According to John and a group of experts, they see a massive increase in thrombosis deaths. (Thrombosis occurs when blood clots block veins or arteries, which can be life-threatening, such as a stroke or heart attack.)

Embalmers see the same thing. Richard Hirschman has been an embalmer for over 20 years. In 2021, he started noticing very abnormal blood clots that he had never seen before. In January 2022, 65% of his cases exhibited these clots.

