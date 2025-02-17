These two are filthy rich, but only one is truly ugly. Bill Gates doesn’t like how Elon Musk has become involved in the politics of foreign countries such as the UK and Germany. “It’s really insane that he can destabilize the political situations in countries,” Gates said in an interview.

Musk has recently become increasingly vocal about his views on UK and German politics. Earlier this month, Musk called for removing British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The Tesla CEO accused Starmer of not doing enough to prevent the rape of girls when he was Britain’s chief prosecutor from 2008 to 2013. Musk also spoke virtually at a campaign rally for the Alternative for Germany, Germany’s far-right party. Germany is set to hold national elections in February. This political party is all for getting rid of immigrant rapists who are destroying the country from within.

“Elon Musk’s denunciation of the current excrement serving as British prime minister freed up suppressed voices in England and brought to light the complicity of the British government and police in 30 years of protection of immigrant-invader rape gangs from accountability and depriving ethnic British of justice. It brought to mind my earlier reports of the freedom Scandinavian governments have given immigrant invaders to rape without consequence Scandinavian women, ” wrote Paul Craige Roberts.

A podcaster in the UK faces potential prison time after being charged for

making “grossly offensive comments” in a YouTube video in which he stated,

“Young white girls are being raped by these grooming gangs.”

The federal judge hearing arguments over whether tech billionaire Elon Musk’s role at the Department of Government Efficiency is unconstitutional indicated that she will not issue a ruling Friday on a temporary restraining order blocking Musk’s efforts.

Gates is projecting when he uses the words “really insane,” meaning he is not only the insane one but attacking the one person in America with the courage to confront the massive amount of rape going on in Europe by men whose habit, and one can even say religion, is gangrape. It is permissible under their religion to do just about anything to infidels, and they take delight in doing the worst to infidel women, which they get away with because almost all Western politicians are cowards.

One can see the ugliness in this picture. Not is he for rape, but he is for sickness and death and deadly vaccines. A “committee” widely cited in the media as opposing the nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Secretary of Health and Human Services turns out to be a Bill Gates-backed “Astroturf” organization that accepts fake signatories.

Gates Foundation Dark Money Group, Arabella, was also Caught Secretly Running a Fake Medical Petition With Over 17K Signatures Of Fake Doctors Targeting The confirmation of RFK Jr. as HHS Secretary. This new bombshell revelation dwarfs Gates’s latest scandal from October of last year when he was caught secretly giving 50 million to the Harris Walz campaign after Gates publicly claimed he was nonpartisan and not supporting either party.

