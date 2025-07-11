I’ve been reluctant to publish this essay because the subject touches people’s lives in deeply personal ways. It’s one of our time’s most sensitive—and politically explosive—issues. Just ask the 1,000 U.S. soldiers recently dismissed for being transgender. Ask the girls who feel displaced in competitive sports, or those uncomfortable in locker rooms and bathrooms now shared with biological males. These are not abstract debates. They’re lived realities, sparking grief, confusion, resentment, and sometimes quiet despair.
The deep sadness at the heart of the DEI and transgender controversy is that something meant to foster dignity, inclusion, and compassion has instead become a battlefield, turning people against each other over identity, language, and belief. What could be a space for understanding has become a war zone of accusation, fear, and polarization. On all sides, human beings are reduced to symbols in a cultural war. The transgender individual seeking belonging is vilified by some and politicized by others. People with genuine concerns about fairness or free speech are dismissed as hateful or ignorant. Ultimately, what suffers most is dialogue, trust, and our shared humanity. What should have been a healing journey has become another wound in a society already fractured by division.
The core controversy surrounding Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives and transgender rights lies in the clash between efforts to promote inclusivity and the perception that these efforts infringe upon traditional values and individual freedoms. Critics argue that DEI policies can lead to reverse discrimination and suppress free speech. At the same time, transgender rights debates often center on concerns about fairness in sports and access to gender-specific spaces. These issues have become politically explosive as they tap into broader societal tensions over identity, morality, and the role of government, leading to polarized public discourse and legislative battles. It is not an exaggeration to say that there has been widespread resistance against a radical ideology that silences dissent.
However, transsexuality, as a human experience, is real. There are people whose felt sense of gender is profoundly at odds with their biological sex. Some carry this from childhood. Others awaken to it later in life. It is often accompanied by deep suffering, confusion, and a sense of courage. From a psychological and spiritual view, this is not “fake.” It is not “delusion.” It is a complex encounter with identity—and in many cases, an attempt to reconcile inner truth with outer form.
But that does not mean:
That gender is infinitely fluid.
That biology is irrelevant.
Or that a person becomes the opposite sex through surgery or hormones.
To feel like a woman is not to be a biological woman. But to feel that deeply and live accordingly still deserves dignity, compassion, and protection from cruelty.
However, the woke movement turns what could have been a human rights concern into an ideological weapon. It says:
If you disagree that a man can become a woman, you’re hateful.
If you question whether children should take puberty blockers, you’re dangerous.
If you say “mother” instead of “birthing person,” you’re erasing someone.
Woke gender politics have abandoned nuance, science, and language itself in favor of an absolutist, moralizing stance that punishes disagreement. It’s no longer about protecting people. It’s about enforcing conformity through social shame, legal pressure, and cultural control. That’s not compassion. That’s authoritarianism in rainbow robes. Things got to the point in the United States where the Supreme Court had to rule that parents had the right to opt out of LGBTQ themed lessons in schools.
I agree this is a war among the people, a divide and conquer tactic. It is my personal opinion that there should now be 3 groups, men. Women, and other. I have to ask though, " How does a man feel like a women when he's never been a women before?"
Over here in California (and now in Colorado) it's been made a CRIME to use any pronouns except what the person being referred to "prefers". This is a clear example of cultural Marxism commandeering language for political aims...
In any case I REFUSE to be told how to refer to anyone or anything when simply making what should otherwise be a normal second or third person reference to someone or something.
No, I won't be so stupid as to put myself in the crosshairs of a State apparatus intended to enslave me if I speak the wrong word. Instead, I just won't use pronouns *at all* when referring to anyone in this politically privileged class. Don't like it if I *always* use your "new name" when referring to you in any way, and refuse to be baited into using any pronouns at all in your particular case? Too damn bad, and your move buddy/ma'am!
So yeah there's a bit of HATE going on here, but *not* against any particular person with transgender feelings or leanings (for whatever reason). Just hatred towards a political machine whose aims are obvious. "Divide and conquer" (as Tammy mentioned below), with a LOT of money behind the machine.
In my wife's country in Southeast Asia it's simply accepted that there will always be people that don't fit the binary biological mold, for any number of reasons. People generally don't get uptight over the situation or when dealing with specific individuals on this "spectrum". But if the government there gets their nose into this (like what's been happening in Western countries) and tries to use it for political objectives, then the same objections will be raised by the general population that have been raised elsewhere. And the general population in that country (like many Asian and South American countries) is fundamentally much more conservative than here in the U.S. ...
If the death-cult globalists insist on setting the world on fire over this issue of transgenderism (or any other issue of their choosing) then I suppose that's what they will ultimately get. That is their ultimate aim after all. Try to stay away from the flames!