I’ve been reluctant to publish this essay because the subject touches people’s lives in deeply personal ways. It’s one of our time’s most sensitive—and politically explosive—issues. Just ask the 1,000 U.S. soldiers recently dismissed for being transgender. Ask the girls who feel displaced in competitive sports, or those uncomfortable in locker rooms and bathrooms now shared with biological males. These are not abstract debates. They’re lived realities, sparking grief, confusion, resentment, and sometimes quiet despair.

The deep sadness at the heart of the DEI and transgender controversy is that something meant to foster dignity, inclusion, and compassion has instead become a battlefield, turning people against each other over identity, language, and belief. What could be a space for understanding has become a war zone of accusation, fear, and polarization. On all sides, human beings are reduced to symbols in a cultural war. The transgender individual seeking belonging is vilified by some and politicized by others. People with genuine concerns about fairness or free speech are dismissed as hateful or ignorant. Ultimately, what suffers most is dialogue, trust, and our shared humanity. What should have been a healing journey has become another wound in a society already fractured by division.

Author JK Rowling posted on X that Khelif’s ban from boxing is

“a win for women because they won’t be battered to death in the ring by men.”

The core controversy surrounding Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives and transgender rights lies in the clash between efforts to promote inclusivity and the perception that these efforts infringe upon traditional values and individual freedoms. Critics argue that DEI policies can lead to reverse discrimination and suppress free speech. At the same time, transgender rights debates often center on concerns about fairness in sports and access to gender-specific spaces. These issues have become politically explosive as they tap into broader societal tensions over identity, morality, and the role of government, leading to polarized public discourse and legislative battles. It is not an exaggeration to say that there has been widespread resistance against a radical ideology that silences dissent.

However, transsexuality, as a human experience, is real. There are people whose felt sense of gender is profoundly at odds with their biological sex. Some carry this from childhood. Others awaken to it later in life. It is often accompanied by deep suffering, confusion, and a sense of courage. From a psychological and spiritual view, this is not “fake.” It is not “delusion.” It is a complex encounter with identity—and in many cases, an attempt to reconcile inner truth with outer form.

But that does not mean:

That gender is infinitely fluid.

That biology is irrelevant.

Or that a person becomes the opposite sex through surgery or hormones.

To feel like a woman is not to be a biological woman. But to feel that deeply and live accordingly still deserves dignity, compassion, and protection from cruelty.

However, the woke movement turns what could have been a human rights concern into an ideological weapon. It says:

If you disagree that a man can become a woman, you’re hateful.

If you question whether children should take puberty blockers, you’re dangerous.

If you say “mother” instead of “birthing person,” you’re erasing someone.

Woke gender politics have abandoned nuance, science, and language itself in favor of an absolutist, moralizing stance that punishes disagreement. It’s no longer about protecting people. It’s about enforcing conformity through social shame, legal pressure, and cultural control. That’s not compassion. That’s authoritarianism in rainbow robes. Things got to the point in the United States where the Supreme Court had to rule that parents had the right to opt out of LGBTQ themed lessons in schools.

