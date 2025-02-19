Trump is proving to be the most powerful, determined leader on earth, stronger than even Putin, and why he or anyone would deal with Zelinsky, the penis piano-playing clown, is beyond me. His ego has no boundaries and is responsible for more death and destruction to his country and people than can be imagined. Where are they going to retire him to? Is it Miami? Cuba? Somewhere at the North or South Pole? How about an isolation cell where every thought he thinks is amplified and blasted back to him? I have no idea who this clown thinks he is, but he is in no position to demand anything.
Talks about how to end the war in Ukraine started without Ukraine being present. Top US and Russian officials are meeting in Saudi Arabia for discussions after Donald Trump launched a diplomatic blitz last week with a call to Russia’s Vladimir Putin.
Europe is stuck at the kids’ table in Ukraine peace talks
and it’s our own fault, says the German defense chief.
European nations don’t have a seat at the table either, although the US did ask them to spell out how they’d react if Russia attacked any peacekeeping troops deployed in Ukraine. The Europeans are fuming and struggling to respond to the rapid pace of events. For now, they’re considering ways to raise defense spending with money they don’t have. European leaders want a say in talks to end Russia’s war in Ukraine. The US is brushing them off because they are unreliable, even to their people. German, French, Swedish, and English politicians have no problem inviting foreigners into their countries to rape their women.
US Vice President JD Vance vented at European leaders, telling them the biggest threat to their security was “from within” rather than China and Russia. In his first major speech as vice president, Vance lambasted European politicians, claiming they were suppressing free speech, losing control of immigration, and refusing to work with hard-right parties in government.
President Donald Trump mocked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a poor negotiator and “grossly incompetent” Tuesday, as tensions continued to rise over the administration’s direct talks with Russia about ending the war it launched nearly three years ago.
UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer declared his willingness to deploy British troops to Ukraine “in harm’s way” to deter Russian aggression hours before he is set to join an ’emergency summit’ on the matter in Paris on Monday.
The Trump administration’s exclusion of European allies from negotiations to end the war in Ukraine has caused panic among the continent’s leaders. European leaders are scrambling to respond to President Trump’s first moves to end Russia’s war in Ukraine, shocked to find themselves on the outside of high-stakes talks about the continent’s security and grappling with a potential retreat of U.S. forces from Europe, which would be a good idea, pull every last American soldier out of Europe and pull out of NATO and leave the idiots to themselves.
Its amazing what common sense can achieve. The European Nations deserve to be omitted from the peace table, they have had three years to come up with a plan for peace, but peace does not seem to be what they want. The Donald and Putin will do it alone.
This whole war doesn't make sense.
Apparently despite 10x the causalities of Russia, Ukraine had basically infinite cannon fodder.
Read this and think of the endless "wars" in the book 1984.
The wars are used to screw over everyone, real or hyped.
https://neofeudalreview.substack.com/p/the-ukraine-war-did-not-take-place
And here's a good analysis of the "war" in 1984.
Think of how press coverage is little to none on both sides. Even Russians are kept in the dark.
https://www.reddit.com/r/1984/comments/c58vul/the_never_ending_war_isnt_real/
"The never ending war in 1984 isn't real. Winston never sees tanks, war ships, people joining the army, fighter jets or whatever that can proof a war is going on. There isn't even proof that Oceania has an army. Only police helicopters and a line of trucks and that isn't evidence that an army exist. Also the prisoners of war could be fake, they could be thought criminals who are forced to play the role of prisoners of war. They could be actors that show up every time the Party needs prisoners of war. Remember the old man on one of the trucks. Winston remembers a war when he was young but that was WW2 and that was not the war against Eurasia and Eastasia. The floating fortresses are only mentioned on the telescreen and in the book of Goldstein (that also mentioned the war and a lot more) but that book was written by O'Brien and other Party members and we can assume that the Book is a complete lie. The warfare they see on the telescreen could be made by the Ministry of Truth, or it's footage from WW2. Also the fact that Oceania always has an enemy and an ally at the same time is strange because that would mean that the other two superstates are always fighting alone. It could also be that the ally is not fighting at all and that means that Oceania is the only superstate that is always fighting and the other two superstates have a time of peace. The bombs that sometimes are falling could be bombs from Oceania itself, the bombs are always thrown on the proles and not on the four ministries."