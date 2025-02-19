Trump is proving to be the most powerful, determined leader on earth, stronger than even Putin, and why he or anyone would deal with Zelinsky, the penis piano-playing clown, is beyond me. His ego has no boundaries and is responsible for more death and destruction to his country and people than can be imagined. Where are they going to retire him to? Is it Miami? Cuba? Somewhere at the North or South Pole? How about an isolation cell where every thought he thinks is amplified and blasted back to him? I have no idea who this clown thinks he is, but he is in no position to demand anything.

Talks about how to end the war in Ukraine started without Ukraine being present. Top US and Russian officials are meeting in Saudi Arabia for discussions after Donald Trump launched a diplomatic blitz last week with a call to Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

Europe is stuck at the kids’ table in Ukraine peace talks

and it’s our own fault, says the German defense chief.

European nations don’t have a seat at the table either, although the US did ask them to spell out how they’d react if Russia attacked any peacekeeping troops deployed in Ukraine. The Europeans are fuming and struggling to respond to the rapid pace of events. For now, they’re considering ways to raise defense spending with money they don’t have. European leaders want a say in talks to end Russia’s war in Ukraine. The US is brushing them off because they are unreliable, even to their people. German, French, Swedish, and English politicians have no problem inviting foreigners into their countries to rape their women.

US Vice President JD Vance vented at European leaders, telling them the biggest threat to their security was “from within” rather than China and Russia. In his first major speech as vice president, Vance lambasted European politicians, claiming they were suppressing free speech, losing control of immigration, and refusing to work with hard-right parties in government.

President Donald Trump mocked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a poor negotiator and “grossly incompetent” Tuesday, as tensions continued to rise over the administration’s direct talks with Russia about ending the war it launched nearly three years ago.

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer declared his willingness to deploy British troops to Ukraine “in harm’s way” to deter Russian aggression hours before he is set to join an ’emergency summit’ on the matter in Paris on Monday.

The Trump administration’s exclusion of European allies from negotiations to end the war in Ukraine has caused panic among the continent’s leaders. European leaders are scrambling to respond to President Trump’s first moves to end Russia’s war in Ukraine, shocked to find themselves on the outside of high-stakes talks about the continent’s security and grappling with a potential retreat of U.S. forces from Europe, which would be a good idea, pull every last American soldier out of Europe and pull out of NATO and leave the idiots to themselves.

CONTINUE READING ON DR. SIRCUS