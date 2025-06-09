We are more than two months into Spring, and Winter is still not letting go of its grip in many areas of the world, exposing the gross lies of the government and mainstream press about manmade global warming. It might be hot in Florida, but it is record cold in many places deep into May and now June. The longer the cold stays, the more agricultural production will be reduced, and many will feel it in their empty bellies sooner or later.

The Earth’s warmth is not just temperature, it is vitality. Crops do not grow in ice, trees do not blossom in frost, seeds require warmth to awaken, and soil needs sun to stay alive. Life breathes through heat, through photosynthesis.

Yes, too much heat can scorch. But cold, deep, prolonged cold stops life. It arrests germination, hardens soil, kills pollinators, and shatters fragile ecosystems. A sudden frost at the wrong moment can mean famine. A colder-than-expected season can undo a year’s planting. Even in human terms, the body fights to stay warm. The infant needs warmth to survive. Warmth sustains. Warmth enables. Many more people die from the cold than from heat.

Hot Days Are Disappearing

From 2002 to 2021, the number of days above 95°F declined across most of the United States. The only region to see an increase was the urbanizing Western U.S. This data, straight from NOAA, contradicts the narrative we’ve been sold: that human-caused warming is driving more frequent and extreme heatwaves. If that were true, we’d expect to see a consistent rise in scorching days across the country. We don’t. All we see are the continued lies about climate change.

Yet the mainstream press has just warned Americans about an expectantly hot summer, they must be hallucinating because on the first days of June, we read:

U.S. Chills

The eastern U.S. is shivering under June temperatures not seen since 1972. Parts of the Mid-Atlantic dropped into the low 40s, with Reagan National Airport logging just 48F — the coldest start to June in over 50 years. This isn’t just “unseasonably cool.” It’s historically cold. Yet mainstream media outlets downplay the event, brushing it off as a “roller coaster” before pivoting quickly to the forecasted upcoming warmth. Today, the climate narrative is a trillion-dollar industry, propped up by fear, pie-in-the-sky computer models, and political momentum. Meanwhile, real-world observations continue to defy the script.

Summer In Alaska Starts with Record Cold

June has begun with record-setting cold in Alaska, with Arctic air stalling the summer transition. Deadhorse and Umiat, two interior Alaska Arctic stations, posted historically low maxes. Deadhorse logged 25F (-3.9C), tying its coldest June high on record. While Umiat reached only 27F (-2.8C), setting a new record low high for the month. These are daytime highs more typical of mid-winter. The early summer average in this region should be 50F (10C).

Iceland has slammed into June with a full-blown Winter Relapse.

Snow, gale-force northerly winds, and near-zero visibility have gripped the country, particularly the mountains, prompting authorities to issue weather warnings and initiate a public safety “uncertainty phase.” Roads are already vanishing in the whiteout, and travelers are being told to stay put.

CONTINUE READING ON DR. SIRCUS